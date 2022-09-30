Selena Gomez at the 2022 Emmys has the most elegant civil wedding dress

After celebrating his thirtieth birthday with two magnificent dresses and starring in the second season of Hulu’s record-breaking, critically acclaimed comedy-mystery, Selena Gomez hit the red carpet at 2022 Emmys with all the aspect of a star. We confirm that your style streak for 2022 keep going.

And it is that Selena Gomez wore one of the most elegant dresses at the 2022 Emmyswhich could be worn by a bride in a civil wedding.

The styling of Kate Young, who is in charge of searching for the best talent in Hollywood, was based on a white sequin dress by Rotate and silver platform heels.

Her hair was pulled back into an elegant updo and accessorized with green tassel earrings. Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images

Something that disappoints us is that despite her talent in the role of Mabel Mora, Gomez was not nominated for her performance in Only Murders in the Building… but she was nominated as part of the production team of the Serie (is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Selena is Executive Producer), making her the third Latina in the history of the awards to earn a producer nomination.

this season in only murderers, Mabel began an affair with the art gallery owner Alice, played by the close friend of Selena Gomez in real life, Cara Delevingne.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

In her personal life, the pop star celebrated her 30th birthday in a big way, surrounded by friends and family and sharing with her followers on Instagram what age meant to her: “I am someone who is still learning, but who is more confident of what matters and what you want. Someone who appreciates each of the gifts and each of the lessons along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong and empowered people around me… I want to do my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me the best I can be for myself/others/ you,’ he wrote Selena Gomez.

Article originally published by Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Joselyne Ortega.