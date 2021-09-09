Selena Gomez at Vax Live to vaccinate poor countries

Lto music in support of pandemic vaccines. With Selena Gomez driving the Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, the concert-event scheduled in Los Angeles on May 8th. On stage, together with Gomez who will lead the evening, there will be artists of the caliber of Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and HER. Target: support the vaccination campaign and get vaccines all over the world, including the poorest countries.

Selena Gomez at Vax Live, the concert for Covid-19 vaccines

“I am so excited to announce that I will be hosting #VaxLive: The Concert to Reunite the World “ wrote the singer on her Instagram profile giving an appointment to her followers for what is the charity event that unites the whole world. With a very specific purpose: “Call for a fair distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine for allThe singer specified.

Vaccines distributed all over the world

During the Vax Live – report a note of the event – philanthropists and corporations will be invited to donate “dollars per dose” to vaccinate more than 27 million heroic health workers, who serve on the front lines around the world every day, even in the poorest countries.

Not only. World leaders will be asked to prioritize the equitable distribution of Covid vaccines for everyone, everywhere. The concert aims to inspire the citizens of the world to appeal to governments, asking for commit $ 22.1 billion needed to distribute two billion doses of vaccine, tests and treatments for the poorest countries in the world by the end of 2021.

“There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but providing vaccines to everyone, everywhere, regardless of who they are or where they come from, is the key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world,” the organizers say.

How to follow Vax Live with Selena Gomez

The event will be pre-recorded at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Broadcast and live streaming will take place Saturday 8 May on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia radio stations. The live will start at 8pm ET (in Italy 2.00 am).

Loading... Advertisements

iO Woman Beauty Club Join a club made of news,

personalized advice and exclusive experiences

The support of Mario Draghi

Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World is organized with the support ofWorld Health Organization, from Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission), Mario Draghi (President of the Italian Council and the President of the G20). And then, again, Cyril Ramaphosa (president of South Africa), Erna Solberg (Norwegian prime minister), Pedro Sanchez (Spanish Prime Minister) and by State of California.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED