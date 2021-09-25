Selena Gomez, Baila Conmigo, lyrics, translation, meaning

Selena Gomez comes back with a song in Spanish, entitled “Baila Conmigo“.

In the hour score, the singer premiered her second Spanish single, “Baila Conmigo”, with Rauw Alejandro. In a press release, he said:

“With ‘Baila Conmigo’, I want everyone to dance. The video portrays the sense of isolation we are all experiencing right now and how music truly connects us no matter where we are in the world. “

In the video they can be seen a man and a woman who spend their days in a citywhile Gomez can be seen, intermittently, singing and dancing on the television that the woman is watching. Eventually, the man and woman meet and start dancing together and form a connection, before setting off towards dawn on a motorcycle. You can retrieve it by clicking here.

In recent days, Selena has released the single “De Una Vez”. Both this and this new song are part of his next Spanish project, REVELACIÓN, due out on March 12th.

Below text and translation of the song.

Selena Gomez, Baila Conmigo, Lyrics

[Intro]

Bebé, no sé si hablas mucho Español

It entails when I digo “Mi amor”

Comernos sin entenderno ‘and’ mejor

Only tenemo ‘que gustarno’

Quieres que caiga en tentaciones

Aim as me poses

Ese acento que tienes

No entiendo mucho, pero vente

[Chorus]

Baila, baila, baila conmigo

Baila, baila y yo te sigo

Pégate, ven, suéltate

No te me vayas sin las gana ‘de volver

Por eso, baila, baila, baila conmigo

Baila, baila, que yo tе sigo

Bésame solo una vez

Así I hold a motif pa ‘volvеrte a ver (Rauw)

[Verse 1]

Sincerely, dejemo ‘que esto fluya, no sigas dándole mind

We keep ‘to’a la noche pa’ que me enseñe ‘de frente

Todo lo que siente ‘

Me huele a que no ti ‘nada de inocente (Yah, yah)

Cómo te digo que no quiero hablar de amor?

Que si es contigo, tengo que pensar mejor

Tranqui, déjalo así, quiero quedarme aquí

Pégate, ven a mí, pégate, ven a mí

[Repeat Chorus]

[Verse 2]

Te voy a dejar mi número

Sólo holds ‘que llamar cuando me eches de meno’

Que yo le voy a llegar

Baby, aunque me quede lejo ‘, woh-oh

The nena is de otra ciudad, but it runs me flow

Tenía curiosidad y un beso me robó

No nos tenemo ‘que hablar

Yes with mirarno ‘no’ entendemo ‘, yeah

[Repeat Chorus]

[Outro]

Ra-Rauw, ey

Rauw Alejandro

With Selena

Tell me, Tainy

Selena Gomez, Baila Conmigo, Translation

Honey, I don’t know if you speak a lot of Spanish

If you understand when I say “my love”

Making love without understanding each other is better

We just have to like each other

You want me to fall into temptation

Look what state you put me in

That accent you have

I don’t understand much, but come here

Dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance, dance and I’ll follow you

Move, let yourself go

Don’t leave me without making me want to come back

So dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance, dance, I’ll follow you

Kiss me, just once

So I’ll have a reason to see you again (Rauw)

Honestly, let’s just let this flow

Don’t keep thinking about it

We have all night to teach me face to face

All you hear

You smell me like there’s nothing innocent about you (Yeah, yeah)

How do I tell you that I don’t want to talk about love?

If he’s with you, I need to think better

Calm down, leave it alone, I want to stay here

Stay here, come to me, stay, come to me

I’ll leave you my number

You just have to call when you miss me

I go there

Baby, even if it’s far from me, woah-oh

The girl is from a different city (Yeah), but she likes my flow

I was curious and he stole a kiss from me

We don’t have to talk to each other

If looking at each other we understand, yes (yes)

Ra-Rauw, baby

Rauw Alejandro

With Selena

Hey, Tainy