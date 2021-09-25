Selena Gomez, Baila Conmigo, lyrics, translation, meaning

Selena Gomez comes back with a song in Spanish, entitled “Baila Conmigo“.
In the hour score, the singer premiered her second Spanish single, “Baila Conmigo”, with Rauw Alejandro. In a press release, he said:
“With ‘Baila Conmigo’, I want everyone to dance. The video portrays the sense of isolation we are all experiencing right now and how music truly connects us no matter where we are in the world. “
In the video they can be seen a man and a woman who spend their days in a citywhile Gomez can be seen, intermittently, singing and dancing on the television that the woman is watching. Eventually, the man and woman meet and start dancing together and form a connection, before setting off towards dawn on a motorcycle. You can retrieve it by clicking here.
In recent days, Selena has released the single “De Una Vez”. Both this and this new song are part of his next Spanish project, REVELACIÓN, due out on March 12th.
Below text and translation of the song.
Selena Gomez, Baila Conmigo, Lyrics
[Intro]
Bebé, no sé si hablas mucho Español
It entails when I digo “Mi amor”
Comernos sin entenderno ‘and’ mejor
Only tenemo ‘que gustarno’
Quieres que caiga en tentaciones
Aim as me poses
Ese acento que tienes
No entiendo mucho, pero vente
[Chorus]
Baila, baila, baila conmigo
Baila, baila y yo te sigo
Pégate, ven, suéltate
No te me vayas sin las gana ‘de volver
Por eso, baila, baila, baila conmigo
Baila, baila, que yo tе sigo
Bésame solo una vez
Así I hold a motif pa ‘volvеrte a ver (Rauw)
[Verse 1]
Sincerely, dejemo ‘que esto fluya, no sigas dándole mind
We keep ‘to’a la noche pa’ que me enseñe ‘de frente
Todo lo que siente ‘
Me huele a que no ti ‘nada de inocente (Yah, yah)
Cómo te digo que no quiero hablar de amor?
Que si es contigo, tengo que pensar mejor
Tranqui, déjalo así, quiero quedarme aquí
Pégate, ven a mí, pégate, ven a mí
[Repeat Chorus]
[Verse 2]
Te voy a dejar mi número
Sólo holds ‘que llamar cuando me eches de meno’
Que yo le voy a llegar
Baby, aunque me quede lejo ‘, woh-oh
The nena is de otra ciudad, but it runs me flow
Tenía curiosidad y un beso me robó
No nos tenemo ‘que hablar
Yes with mirarno ‘no’ entendemo ‘, yeah
[Repeat Chorus]
[Outro]
Ra-Rauw, ey
Rauw Alejandro
With Selena
Tell me, Tainy
Selena Gomez, Baila Conmigo, Translation
Honey, I don’t know if you speak a lot of Spanish
If you understand when I say “my love”
Making love without understanding each other is better
We just have to like each other
You want me to fall into temptation
Look what state you put me in
That accent you have
I don’t understand much, but come here
Dance, dance, dance with me
Dance, dance, dance and I’ll follow you
Move, let yourself go
Don’t leave me without making me want to come back
So dance, dance, dance with me
Dance, dance, dance, I’ll follow you
Kiss me, just once
So I’ll have a reason to see you again (Rauw)
Honestly, let’s just let this flow
Don’t keep thinking about it
We have all night to teach me face to face
All you hear
You smell me like there’s nothing innocent about you (Yeah, yeah)
How do I tell you that I don’t want to talk about love?
If he’s with you, I need to think better
Calm down, leave it alone, I want to stay here
Stay here, come to me, stay, come to me
I’ll leave you my number
You just have to call when you miss me
I go there
Baby, even if it’s far from me, woah-oh
The girl is from a different city (Yeah), but she likes my flow
I was curious and he stole a kiss from me
We don’t have to talk to each other
If looking at each other we understand, yes (yes)
Ra-Rauw, baby
Rauw Alejandro
With Selena
Hey, Tainy