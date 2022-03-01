Selena Gomez barefoot and with a millionaire diamond necklace dazzled at the SAG Awards

Selena Gomez dazzled at the SAG Awards with a millionaire diamond necklace and a black dress, however, she was seen barefoot during the event. The actress who starred in “Only Murders in the Building” was involved in a spectacular fall during the white carpet of the award ceremony.

The American actress attended as presenter and nominee at the twenty-eighth edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG for its acronym in English) that took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Selena Gomez caught everyone’s attention for her head-to-toe look

During her photo session on the white carpet at the SAG Awards Selena Gomez appeared wearing a black dress signed by Oscar de la Renta, a BVLGARI necklace and high and tight black stilettos.

After her appearance at the long-awaited event, everyone is talking about two things: the expensive and striking necklace that Selena Gomez wore and the actress’s fall on the white carpet.

On the one hand, Selena Gomez complemented her outfit with the BVLGARI “Serpenti” necklace which has more than 200 carats of diamonds and is valued at one million dollars. While on the other, the actress had to unbalance her outfit by taking off the tight slippers she wore that night after “collapsing” in the spotlight.

After her accident Selena Gomez did not wear heels again and she was seen walking through the event completely barefoot, however, she was not the only one since Nicole Kidman he followed in his footsteps by also taking off his shoes.

Selena Gomez on the white carpet at the SAG Awards: