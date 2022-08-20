Selena Gomez boasts acrylic nails that rejuvenate the hands and will be a trend in the fall

Selena Gomez gives us an important fashion lesson by showing us the most elegant and perfect acrylic nails to use during the fall, so be inspired by this proposal to use it during the coming weeks. You will be surprised how easy it is to rejuvenate your hands!

When we thought that eye-catching nail art, with glitters, rhinestones and vibrant colors, would conquer street style, the singer reminds us that betting on a nail polish color on all hands is still an infallible bet.

Through the Instagram account of her manicurist, the nails that the beautiful actress recently used were shared. In the image, she modeled green and square cut nails that remind us that these colors are perfect to highlight our style for the next few weeks.

The manicure that Selena Gomez uses to lighten her hands. Photo: @tombachik

Why use green manicure?

His proposal tells us that dark colors will be in fashion in the fall, so our recommendation is that you try them as soon as possible. You, would you bet on the acrylic nails that Selena Gomez uses to rejuvenate her hands and will they be a trend in the fall?