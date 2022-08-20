Entertainment

Selena Gomez boasts acrylic nails that rejuvenate the hands and will be a trend in the fall

Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Selena Gomez gives us an important fashion lesson by showing us the most elegant and perfect acrylic nails to use during the fall, so be inspired by this proposal to use it during the coming weeks. You will be surprised how easy it is to rejuvenate your hands!

When we thought that eye-catching nail art, with glitters, rhinestones and vibrant colors, would conquer street style, the singer reminds us that betting on a nail polish color on all hands is still an infallible bet.

The manicure that Selena Gomez uses to clarify her hands

Through the Instagram account of her manicurist, the nails that the beautiful actress recently used were shared. In the image, she modeled green and square cut nails that remind us that these colors are perfect to highlight our style for the next few weeks.

The manicure that Selena Gomez uses to lighten her hands. Photo: @tombachik

Why use green manicure?

His proposal tells us that dark colors will be in fashion in the fall, so our recommendation is that you try them as soon as possible. You, would you bet on the acrylic nails that Selena Gomez uses to rejuvenate her hands and will they be a trend in the fall?

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

Why has Emma Watson radically cut her hair again?

7 mins ago

Genesis, the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez, raises the temperature with her most risky pose

19 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian snubs sister Kendall Jenner’s milestone moment amid feud with her famous family

20 mins ago

Emily Ratajkowski Is A Street Style Masterclass In A Tiny Mini Dress

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button