Entertainment

Selena Gomez boasts more than her beauty in a photo, “What big hands”

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

“What manotas”, the beautiful singer Selena Gomez moved social networks with a photograph in which her beauty was the protagonist and she bragged a lot.

Justin Bieber’s ex brought out her youthful side in the photograph with huge pink Mickey Mouse-style gloves, which she blended perfectly with an elegant black bodysuit.

Selena Gomez He showed off his figure, beautiful legs and even a tattoo on one of his hips with the elegant outfit that seems to have lace and a striking belt with metal letters and others.

It may interest you: Katy Perry surprises by turning into a mushroom, Rosalía?

The former Disney star used evening makeup and a very striking and voluminous hairstyle for the session, the ideal background was the blue of the sky that became an accomplice of her beauty.
Selena Gomez shared the image in question on her official Instagram account on February 5, 2020 and has received more than 6 million reactions on the famous social network.

In the publication we can see the very thin actress; however, her weight has been very variable in recent times and there is a strong reason. Selena herself has confessed that it is her health that prevents her weight stability.

Gomez has empowered herself and other women by assuring that no matter what weight her body is, it’s perfect, strong criticism aside. This beautiful woman has decided to accept and love herself as she is.

In addition, the young woman has also decided to take on other facets in her life, such as her interest in cooking, an area in which she is opening up with a recent launch.

Selena Gomez She will surely continue to give a lot to talk about for her beauty, talent and strength since she has even overcome a kidney transplant and continues to enjoy life to the fullest.

Follow us on

I have a degree in Nutrition from the Autonomous University of Durango. I began my career as a journalist at El Debate Mazatlán in March 2017, working on international stories for the debate.com.mx website. Subsequently, Grupo Debate began to focus on various regions of the country, so I wrote notes and managed the Debate Guadalajara Facebook page. Being a company in constant movement, I moved to general content writing and currently I work as Web Editor of the Show News vertical, which I have taken since its launch on June 8, 2019. Show News had an explosive start and ascent. In the time that I have developed in this great work team, I have been part of the constant renewal of El Debate, all with the aim of truthfully informing and adapting to the needs of both local and international followers.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The Mexican who went from soap operas to Marvel and “Better Call Saul”

6 mins ago

‘The Umbrella Academy’: they are the Umbrella vs. The Sparrows in the masterful, imposing and hilarious trailer for season 3 – TV Series News

7 mins ago

The eldest daughter of José Luis “el Puma” Rodríguez broke the silence and spoke about her father’s health

18 mins ago

Health of Karla Fatule: Family and friends offer support

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button