Selena Gomez boasts more than her beauty in a photo, “What big hands” | Instagram

“What manotas”, the beautiful singer Selena Gomez moved social networks with a photograph in which her beauty was the protagonist and she bragged a lot.

Justin Bieber’s ex brought out her youthful side in the photograph with huge pink Mickey Mouse-style gloves, which she blended perfectly with an elegant black bodysuit.

Selena Gomez He showed off his figure, beautiful legs and even a tattoo on one of his hips with the elegant outfit that seems to have lace and a striking belt with metal letters and others.

The former Disney star used evening makeup and a very striking and voluminous hairstyle for the session, the ideal background was the blue of the sky that became an accomplice of her beauty.

Selena Gomez shared the image in question on her official Instagram account on February 5, 2020 and has received more than 6 million reactions on the famous social network.

In the publication we can see the very thin actress; however, her weight has been very variable in recent times and there is a strong reason. Selena herself has confessed that it is her health that prevents her weight stability.

Gomez has empowered herself and other women by assuring that no matter what weight her body is, it’s perfect, strong criticism aside. This beautiful woman has decided to accept and love herself as she is.

In addition, the young woman has also decided to take on other facets in her life, such as her interest in cooking, an area in which she is opening up with a recent launch.

Selena Gomez She will surely continue to give a lot to talk about for her beauty, talent and strength since she has even overcome a kidney transplant and continues to enjoy life to the fullest.