Selena Gomez boasts that she is a friend of Simi Khadra: The Weeknd’s girlfriend

The talented actress and singer Selena Gomez He has just given a great life lesson to his fans again since, after the images of his bff were leaked simi khadra kissing The Weeknd, Selena Gomez decided to state that the relationship between her and her great friend is stronger than ever. Find out what she had to say about the woman who just captured her heart. former.

Why did Selena Gomez and The Weeknd break up?

After what The Weeknd and Bella Hadid decided to finish their engagement and remain simply as friends, the Canadian singer allowed himself to try again to fall in love with a person:Selena Gomez!

The first images of the couple emerged in January 2017, when they were seen very much in love in Italy, California and Brazil. Ever since they were caught kissing for the first time, Bella unfollowed Selena On Instagram.

abel tesfaye (real name of The Weeknd) and the actress made their first appearance at the MET Gala that same year. It is known that the commitment between the couple was such that during the kidney transplant surgery of Gomez, Abel He was one of the people who supported her the most.

After going back and forth in their relationship for 10 months, in October 2017, the singers decided to break up due to their busy schedules and multiple professional commitments. Dimitrios Kambouris

It is believed that the real reason they finished was that the interpreter of ‘Come and get it’ decided to return with Justin Bieber (shortly before he married Hailey).

The Weeknd and Simi Khadra’s love story

A few weeks ago, rumors of a possible relationship of The Weeknd with Simi Khadraa model who, by the way, is a great friend of Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez. But nearby sources Abel They assured that those mysterious dinners with her, in Los Angeles, were about two friends who were looking to catch up.