Selena Gomez boasts the ideal hairstyle for women with round faces. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

One of the most influential and inspiring artists for years, is the beautiful singer, Selena Gomez, who with its simplicity, elegance and sophistication, without losing its jovial and modern touch, has managed to position itself as one of the favorites. She thus she demonstrated it once again, by showing off the Ideal hairstyle for women with round faces.

And it is that, in addition to his beautiful voice and his spectacular music, Selena Gomez It is one of the most beautiful faces, characterized mainly by its beautiful skin, its eyes and the shape of its face, with which it has imposed fashion through various haircuts, dyes and even hairstyles that favor its features to the maximum.

Selena Gomez and her hairstyle for round faces

This time was no exception, because after wearing a change of look a few days ago, where he showed his new messy bob cut who styled her hair with defined waves and casual fringe that perfectly framed her face, today she fell in love with a hairstyle that defined her features and slimmed her face in an elegant and formal way. A whole diva.

Through her Instagram account, the interpreter of ice-cream Y Love you like a Love Songshowed off her most recent party outing, wasting all possible glam with an incredible fresh, youthful and ad hoc look to throw the dance.

But what really caught the attention was his stylish hairstylesince it favored her features, hiding her cheek and sharpening her face, looking impeccable and glamorous, Audrey Hepburn style.

It is a super high and polished bun that was accompanied with a charming semi-curtain straight fringe, which gave the face a rejuvenating touch, and at the same time, managed to take advantage of the round shape of her face.

Selena Gomez accompanied his beautiful ideal hairstyle for women with round faces wearing fabulous slim cat eye glasses with gray frames, which created a slimming effect on the face, directing its shape towards the cheekbones.

the star of Princess by accident Y Hotel Transylvania wore a modern outfit made up of a dress with an asymmetrical neckline in the color of Spring, green, which contrasted with a rocker-style leather jacket.

“They say ‘go and mingle’, and I say ‘ok’. It lasted 20 minutes = success,” the 29-year-old artist wrote in the post.

Others hairstyles that favor women with round faces, which Selena Gómez has used successfully, have been the A-Line bob cut, which thanks to its design with longer ends at the front than at the back, creates an elongating effect on the face that makes it look more stylized.