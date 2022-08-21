Entertainment

Selena Gomez Bonds With Baby Sister Gracie, 9, at Olivia Rodrigo Concert

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Positano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - American singer Selena Gomez goes green during her summer vacation accompanied by Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. The couple walked towards a waiting boat as Selena was spotted armed with bags in her hand since gentleman Andrea helped Selena onto the boat. Pictured: Selena Gomez - Andrea Iervolino BACKGRID USA AUGUST 7, 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Customers - Photos containing children, please rasterize the face before publication*
Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - American singer Selena Gomez strolls around town browsing the shops while on vacation in Capri, Italy. Selena in her sequined dress was seen with friends bursting into the Prada designer boutique, as a rather stylish Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino in her suit jacket joined Selena on the shopping spree. *Photo taken August 3, 2022* Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid. com *UK Customers - Photos containing children, please pixelate face before posting*
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, 30, made her fans swoon with cuteness when she posted her latest TikTok video! The singer attended an Olivia Rodrigo concert with her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, 9, in the throwback clip, and their sweet bond was clearly visible. They both smiled at each other as they sat in the crowd and sang Olivia’s song ‘Driver’s License’ before little Gracie leaned in for a hug from her older brother.

@Selena Gomez

♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

Selena wore a blue Sour visit bucket hat and a black jacket while Gracie wore a black top and had her hair down. “And I just can’t imagine how you could be so good now that I’m gone,” they both sang as Olivia’s voice could be heard from the stage. Although Selena didn’t caption the epic clip, her fans couldn’t resist responding to it.

“SELENA AND HER SISTER 🥺🥺,” wrote one follower while another called the moment “so beautiful.” A third follower shared that it will “definitely” be a “central keepsake that will be with her forever” and a fourth called Selena “the nicest woman in the universe”. Others shared hugs and heart emojis.

Selena Gomez, Gracie Teefey
Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey pose together at an event. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

This isn’t the first time Selena has shown her fans the sweet relationship she has with her little sister, who shares the same mother as the pop star. In March, she posted two photos of her and Gracie cuddling up while posing for the camera and called the tot “forever my favorite human” in the caption. Like her recent video, the post received lots of love and support from fans.

Besides going to concerts or having occasional outings with Gracie, Selena sometimes hangs out with her at work events. The “Wolves” crooner attended the Frozen 2 premiere with her little mini-me and they both wore gorgeous matching dresses that went with the theme of the movie. They posed on the red carpet holding hands and it was one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Elon Musk accused Amber Heard of “being crazy” and would be afraid of him

7 mins ago

Famous: you will not believe what their nicknames were

19 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo, star with a blocked horizon

20 mins ago

Natalia Lacunza and her bleached eyebrows: tutorial for the summer trend

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button