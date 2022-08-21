Selena Gomez Bonds With Baby Sister Gracie, 9, at Olivia Rodrigo Concert

Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, 30, made her fans swoon with cuteness when she posted her latest TikTok video! The singer attended an Olivia Rodrigo concert with her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, 9, in the throwback clip, and their sweet bond was clearly visible. They both smiled at each other as they sat in the crowd and sang Olivia’s song ‘Driver’s License’ before little Gracie leaned in for a hug from her older brother.

@Selena Gomez ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

Selena wore a blue Sour visit bucket hat and a black jacket while Gracie wore a black top and had her hair down. “And I just can’t imagine how you could be so good now that I’m gone,” they both sang as Olivia’s voice could be heard from the stage. Although Selena didn’t caption the epic clip, her fans couldn’t resist responding to it.

“SELENA AND HER SISTER 🥺🥺,” wrote one follower while another called the moment “so beautiful.” A third follower shared that it will “definitely” be a “central keepsake that will be with her forever” and a fourth called Selena “the nicest woman in the universe”. Others shared hugs and heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time Selena has shown her fans the sweet relationship she has with her little sister, who shares the same mother as the pop star. In March, she posted two photos of her and Gracie cuddling up while posing for the camera and called the tot “forever my favorite human” in the caption. Like her recent video, the post received lots of love and support from fans.

Besides going to concerts or having occasional outings with Gracie, Selena sometimes hangs out with her at work events. The “Wolves” crooner attended the Frozen 2 premiere with her little mini-me and they both wore gorgeous matching dresses that went with the theme of the movie. They posed on the red carpet holding hands and it was one of the most memorable moments of the day.