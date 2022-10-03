Entertainment

Selena Gomez breaks her silence after Hailey Bieber’s shocking statements

Selena Gomez reacted to comments made by Hailey Bieber during an episode of podcast “Call Her Daddy,” in which she addressed Justin Bieber’s past relationships. Hailey had then for the first time publicly mentioned Selena Gomez and the hate she still receives from her fans.

Gomez went live on TikTok to update her, talk about her music and promote new products from her cosmetics brand Rare Beauty. It was on this occasion that she spoke about Hailey’s shock interview released earlier in the week.

In this podcast interview call her daddy, Hailey made several revelations about the beginnings of her relationship with Justin Bieber, her husband. She claimed that the romance between Selena and Justin, which lasted from 2010 to 2018, was over for good when the lovers started dating.

In the same discussion, Hailey revealed that she had a discussion with Selena and Justin and that between the three, there were no bad intentions. The two women have nothing but respect for each other and Selena owes nothing to Hailey and vice versa. However, Hailey continues to receive hatred from the nostalgic couple Jelena.

Without even mentioning Hailey’s name, Selena said in her live that “I believe that some of the things I don’t even need to be warned about are just despicable and disgusting. It’s not fair because no one, ever, should be approached the way I saw.”


TikTok / Selena Gomez

With the launch of her lipsticks named Kind Words, Selena recalls this.

“I’m starting something that revolves around kindness because that’s exactly what I want. That’s all. If you support Rare, and I can’t thank you enough for that, you know you represent what it means too and that words matter. They really matter. So it’s coming from me, and I hope you understand that it’s bigger than anything else.”, before adding that she appreciates all the love she receives.

Selena’s response is to attempt to calm the Selenators constantly picking on Hailey. What a beautiful message!

