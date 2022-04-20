Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and a collaboration? | Big Bang

fans of Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez they are revolutionized And it seems that there is a great friendship between the two that, who knows, may also lead to music.

It all started a few hours ago when our protagonists shared a video on TikTok in which they appear after dinner with a drink in their hands. And they seem to be having a great time.

As expected, the video has set off all the alarms. Does this mean that we will soon hear a collaboration Selena x Camila? It’s possible! Although nothing is confirmed at the moment. What is clear is that they will continue to support their respective projects. In fact, in the description of the video Selena adds a “Listen Family LOL”referring to his partner’s new album.

It is not the first time that these two artists show their mutual support in public. In fact, a year ago, the interpreter of Family shared a stories in which he appeared listening Lose You To Love Me, the theme released by Gomez. “I’m late but Selena Gomez, what a beautiful, honest and healing song,” Camila said.

In addition to coinciding when Cabello was part of Fith Harmony, we are sure that the messages have not stopped between the two. That is why they have given their fans this fun TikTok video that shows that music has led them to build a beautiful friendship. What many ask (and beg) is that they bring this union to a song and together sweep the collaboration on an international level. “I’m upset they understand that Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello are together,” says @wdwxcamila. “sisters to manifest so that Camila Cabello and Selena Gómez do a collaboration and sing in Spanish”, she adds @nattwheel.

The last thing we hear from Camila is her album Family, a work capable of taking us on a journey of emotions with many Latin rhythms. For her part, Selena also delved into her Latin roots in her most recent project. Revelation came to the world in March 2021 to become his fourth EP with collaborations that clearly show that he is very aware of the scene.

And you, would you like to hear Camila and Selena in the same song?