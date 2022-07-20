Selena Gomez can’t remember a time when she wasn’t trending

ads

Just days shy of turning 30, Selena Gomez has experienced a lot in life, and most of it has been in the spotlight. Gomez started her career when she was just a little girl, starring in the popular television show. barney and friends. A few years later, she found a home on the Disney Channel, first guest starring on other television shows before leading her own. In House of Mouse, Gomez also launched her music career, helping her amass an even bigger fan base. But Gomez’s successful professional career isn’t the only reason she’s been in the news.

Selena Gomez | Presley Ann/Getty Images for rare beauty

Selena Gomez has also made headlines for her dating and personal life.

Gomez has also made headlines over the years due to her personal life. His romantic relationships with other celebrities have caught her attention. Also, there has been a lot of talk about his physical and mental health throughout his career. Gómez currently lives with lupus, an autoimmune disorder for which he received a kidney transplant. She has also been open about her journey finding out that she has bipolar disorder.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ actor goes to great lengths to avoid the internet

Through all of her professional and personal ups and downs, Gomez has consistently remained in the news. In fact, even though she hasn’t been on the internet in years, she is one of the most followed celebrities in the world. And while Gomez didn’t become super famous until she was a teenager, she really can’t remember a time when her name wasn’t constantly in her headlines. In a conversation with Interview magazine, the Only murders in the building The star opened up about her immense fame and how she copes with it.

RELATED: Selena Gomez wastes no time thinking about a different life

“The sad part is I can’t remember a time when that wasn’t the case,” Gomez said of constantly being in the fashion news. “What has kept me going is that I know it will eventually be someone else, and I don’t mean that in a negative way. Sometimes it’s been bad for my career, but other times it’s like, ‘Now I can talk about things like my depression and anxiety, things that I’ve struggled with and am totally open about, because I believe in reaching out for help. ‘ But other than that, what keeps me grounded is that I do my best to avoid it. It’s not that I don’t live my life.”

Gomez has been open about her personal experiences with physical and mental health.

Another thing Gomez has done to help her gain more control over her image is speak up for herself. Through her music, interviews, and social media posts, she speaks directly to her fans about the things that affect her. A clear example of this was her song “Lose You to Love Me”, where she details the end of a tumultuous romantic relationship.

RELATED: Selena Gomez revealed her first big fashion purchase

“My intention was never to become a tabloid,” Gomez explained. “So when things happened that way, it got out of hand. And then I was like, ‘Wait, none of this is true. The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when really, there’s nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to leave or that I fell in love. I had to start opening up because people were taking my narrative away from me and it was killing me. I am very young and I will continue to change, and no one has the right to tell me how my life is going.

It appears that Gomez has found a way to live a life in the spotlight while also setting boundaries for herself. This is probably a good thing because it doesn’t look like her immense fame is going to go away anytime soon.

RELATED: Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are not friends; Is Taylor Swift the reason?

ads