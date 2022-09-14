Selena Gomez caused a stir on Instagram after the 2022 Emmys

These are the last five publications of Selena Gómez on Instagram. (Infobae)

Selena Gomez gave much to talk about during the delivery of the 74th edition of the awards Emmybecause it caused a heart attack to her fans when the singer was one of the most anticipated stars of the night and did not appear on the red carpet.

Also an actress and producer, who has 341 million followers on Instagramhad several nominations for his series Only murders in the Buildingin the categories best leading actor in a comedy series, best direction for a comedy series and best writing for a comedy series.

After Selena Gomez was made trending on twitter For not appearing anywhere, the young woman appeared by surprise at the gala, without going through the carpet, because the busy star was quite late.

The interpreter of Lose You To Love Me has become one of the biggest stars in the world, not only in the music industry, but also in the social networkswhere he always gives something to talk about with each publication.

Here are the latest photos you have shared on your account:

Selena Gomezbetter known simply as Selena Gomez, is a singer, songwriter, actress, designer and businesswoman born in Grand Prairie, Texas, on July 22, 1992.

The young woman began her career from a very young age, because at 10 years of age she obtained a secondary role in the children’s series barney&friends, in which he was until 2004 when he retired from the cast.

Later he had brief appearances in films such as Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003), Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire (2005) and Brain Zapped (2006), until he finally made it to Disney Channel, where he had appearances in the series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Hannah Montanawhere the protagonist was Miley Cyrus.

Thanks to her charisma and acting talent, the artist became the protagonist of the series Wizards of Waverly Place)who managed to win three times the Emmy for best children’s program. Along with playing the role of Alex Russo, Selena Gomez appeared in movies like The New Cinderella, Princess Protection Program either Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie.

In 2009, the young woman made her debut as a dubbing actress for the animated film Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Whowhile also getting ready to release several tracks under the Hollywood Record label.

After the formation of the band Selena Gomez & The Scene the singer fully entered the world of song, debuting with the album Kiss&Tell, who got the gold Certification, who also praised the singles falling down Y naturally. Her second album was released in 2010 and had hits like A Year Without Rain.

After this release Selena returned to the world of the big screen to star in Ramona and Beezus and Monte Carlo. In 2012 also lent his voice to the animation of Transylvania hotel.

In 2013, Gomez returned to the music industry, but this time as a solo artist through her album titled stardance, which also reached the top of several lists in Canada, the United States and Norway. the main song, Come & Get It, it ranked at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

After several years, the artist broke the relationship with the Disney record label and joined Interscope Records, with whom she released the Revival production that was number one in the United States and had singles like Good For You. In later years it appeared on the soundtrack of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

After his participation in the film A Rainy Day in New York of Woody Allen, Gomez donated his salary to the initiative Time’s Up; He also had collaborations with other artists that were a complete success such as taki taki by DJ Snake or the song by Benny Blaco I Can’t Get Enough along with Tainy and J Balvin.

In 2019, she also premiered as a producer of the documentary-series Living Undocumented which was released through Netflix.

Finally, and after so long a wait, on October 23, 2019, the artist revealed her third solo studio material that was called Rare, being Lose You To Love Me the lead single that even took her to occupy the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The video clip of their promotional song also echoed the be recorded entirely with an iPhone 11.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez of “Only Murders in the Building” present the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 12, September 2022. (REUTERS / Mario Azuoni)

The interpretation of this song also marked the artist’s return to the stage after a series of scandals and health problems, Although it was not easy for her, because according to several reports, before going on stage at the American Music Awards, the young woman suffered a panic attack In addition to being criticized for audio problems that arose.

The singer made a collaboration in 2020 with the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK with the song ice-cream which was also a success. That same year she premiered a cooking show that was broadcast on the HBO platform.

His latest project was the Spanish album Revelation, which was released on March 12, 2021 and which includes singles such as De una vez; Dance With Me by Rauw Alejandro; DJ Snake’s Selfish Love; and 999 with Camilo.

According to information from the magazine BillboardSelena Gomez has sold over 6.7 million albums worldwide and more than 22 million singles since 2005.

Another aspect in which Gomez is recognized is for her philanthropy, which has led her to occupy positions such as that of the youngest ambassador that UNICEF has had.

On the other hand, the young woman has also ventured into fashion by creating her own line called Dream Out Loud, as well as a perfume and a line of glazes under his same name, although he has also been ambassador from brands such as Adidas NEO Label, Pantene, Coca-Cola, Coach and Puma.

As for her private life, it is known that the young woman had a stormy relationship with the singer Justin Bieberalthough he has also been linked to the actor Taylor Lautner, DJ Zedd and the Canadian The Weeknd.

Finally, his health has not gone very well either, since on September 14, 2017 he underwent a kidney transplant in his fight against lupus, a disease with which she was diagnosed in 2015. The organ was donated by her friend, the actress Francia Raisa. She has also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

