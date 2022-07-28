Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday and takes stock in a poignant message

The milestone of thirties has been crossed for singer Selena Gomez who celebrated her thirtieth birthday on July 22.

Also to discover:Selena Gomez responds to body shaming in an uninhibited video that does the greatest good

For the occasion, the singer wrote a long message that she posted on her Instagram account, to her fans, whom she is very close to. The American star has had to face several hardships in recent years. Selena Gomez has lupus disease and had to receive a kidney transplant in 2017. An operation that she shared with her fans with the intention of breaking the silence on this disease. In addition to his health problems, the star was also interned in a psychiatric hospital to treat his depression. In her message, at the dawn of her thirties, Selena Gomez thanks her relatives and her fans for having supported her on this path strewn with pitfalls. ” My twenties were a journey through good, difficult and beautiful moments that I will never forget (…) Each one of them made me who I am today. I’m still learning, but more sure of what matters and what I want “. This is partly why the star is embracing her new decade: ” After a few days of celebration, my heart is filled, full of gratitude and I can tell you that I am starting to really love my thirties. Thank you so much for being part of my life, see you in this next decade! “.