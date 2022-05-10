Selena Gomez celebrates accepting herself as she is from the pool | AP

If anyone hasn’t had a good time, it’s former Disney star Selena Gomez, who has had to learn a lot of hard life lessons in recent years, and a photo by the pool says more than a thousand words.

Justin Bieber’s ex made it clear once and for all that she is a woman more than beautiful and worthy of showing off, being happy and not thinking about what they will say, becoming an example for many girls.

Selena Gomez She was seen from the edge of the pool on a comfortable lounger, this with a flirty swimsuit with a print of not very bright colors, but what did attract attention was the beauty of the music star and her silhouette.

The photograph in which Selena Gomez can be seen with her eyes closed, relaxed and with a headscarf expressed exactly that, a total harmony with herself and with the world.

Selena Gomez celebrates accepting herself as she is from the pool. Photo: Instagram.



The photograph in question was shared along with a couple of images that corroborated its beauty and acceptance of it with any garment and at any time.

Gomez was seen in the distance from the pool with a fitted green knitted dress and a belt that marked that her figure is not at a “perfect” or low weight, like the one people expect the stars to be. go; However, the singer looks more than stunning and beautiful and her weight matters little, since she is just a number.

After the revelation of the difficult disease that Selena Gomez She faces and will do so for the rest of her life, the also actress has confessed all the aspects of her life that this implies and above all, the affectation to her health; including the need to have a kidney transplant, something that was possible thanks to a friend who donated the organ.