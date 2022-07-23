Selena Gomez celebrates her 30 with a simple beauty routine

American actress, singer and producer, Selena Gomezis celebrating his birthday this July 22 and reaches 30 radiant and charming, with an elegance and glamor with a lot of joviality and style very typical of her and for what she has stood out in the field since she began her career.

Her sheer talent is matched by a beauty to conquer, and she recently took an up-close look at her skincare routine in a video posted on her Instagram account. TikTokwhere there was no lack of ariana grande music and her song ‘In my hair,’ and of course, a cameo appearance by products from Selena’s own beauty line, called RareBeauty.

“morning routine before makeup”, he wrote next to his clip, in which we can see his face completely fresh, clean and washed and then put Unite brand cream on his face, moisturizing hair spray from the same brand and Sol de Jainero Brazilian Bum Bum Body cream Cream on the body.

Also use a lip balm of her own brand, Rare Beauty Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm, and finishes with a yellow top, denim jeans, black jacket and sunglasses, arranging her hair in a neatly tied bun and golden earrings.

This video with which she loves showing that she knows in great detail about the care and treatment that her skin and face requires, is one of the two that have recently attracted attention on networks. She also uploaded a curious and comical moment caused by a her grandmother’s question asked ‘at the wrong time’.

In the clip, the artist is demonstrating how to apply lip liner when off-camera her grandmother asks “And then how did you end up with that boy”. The young woman opens her eyes in panic and replies “I’ll tell you in a second.”

“Thank you, Nana,” he wrote next to the clip and apparently took this awkward but funny moment with good humor. It is also not clear which boy his grandmother was referring to, since some Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriends include for example The Weeknd or even Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, the actress continues to enjoy great success as her Rare Beauty makeup line continues to grow and her series of Hulu, Only Murders in the BuildingIt has already been renewed for a third season.