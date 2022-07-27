Selena Gomez celebrates her 30 years full of happiness and surrounded by her best friends: “my heart is full”: Selena Gomez celebrates her 30 years full of happiness and surrounded by her best friends: “My heart is full” | Big Bang

Selena Gomez He just turned 30 and couldn’t be happier. It seems like yesterday when we saw her as a Disney girl, but she has already climbed one more step and is starting a new decade that will surely give her a lot of joy both professionally and personally.

The singer is very excited to have turned 30 and therefore, He has uploaded a post from his Instagram account where he reflects on it. With some black and white photographs that represent some portraits that were made of her at her birthday party, Selena talk about constant learning that he has lived in his previous decade of life: “My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget”.

He also told how is inspired by the people around himny is that she couldn’t be happier to have people who value, love and respect her by her side. That is why she has wanted to celebrate these 30 years with all of them in a big celebration. “After a few days of celebration, my heart feels fullgrateful and I can say that I am really starting to like the 30″, he explained.

Selena Gomez celebrated her birthday surrounded by the people she loves the most. She did it at a party where she visited a beautiful Versace dress, as seen in another of the photos that the singer has uploaded to her Instagram account. Accompanied by her sister Grace de Ella, we can see the artist go down the stairs being the only and deserved protagonist of the night.

Before that party, Selena Gomez got together with one of her best friends in the music industry, Taylor Swift. Both did not hesitate to show it on their social networks, making all their followers happy for this friendship. At the celebration, she was also accompanied by other artists with whom she gets along very well as Ava Max Y Camila Hair. The latter uploaded some photos of the outfit that she chose for the ceremony, in addition to a congratulations with an image of the birthday cake that they prepared for the Revelation interpreter, where she appeared with the famous Barney doll when she was little.

Without a doubt, Selena Gomez is in a great moment in her life, combining the business side with the artistic side and surrounded by people she loves. This new decade we are sure that she will come with a lot of power. Congratulations!