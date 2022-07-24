Entertainment

Selena Gomez celebrates her 30th birthday with her best friend Taylor Swift

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 45 1 minute read

Selena Gomez celebrated turning the big 3-0 with BFF Taylor Swift.

On Friday, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star shared two photos of herself and Swift, 32, on Instagram. In one, Gomez smiles as Swift opens her mouth in mock surprise while holding up three fingers. In the other, Gomez is laughing as Swift gives the camera a thumbs up.

“30, nerdy and dignified,” the birthday girl captioned the photos, which drew comments from fans including Camila Cabello who wrote “COUPLE BAD BITCHES,” while Diane Keaton posted a string of hearts.

The two pals first bonded in 2008 when they were both dating members of the Jonas Brothers (Gomez was seeing Nick Jonas while Swift was dating Joe Jonas).

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers! It was hysterical,” Gomez said in a 2017 KISS-FM UK interview, when asked how she and Taylor first met. “It was amazing, because it was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots, and I was definitely on the rise, and we just clicked. It’s the best thing we got out of those relationships.

Tendency

How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money
Selena Gomez celebrated her milestone birthday with BFF Taylor Swift.
Gomez and Swift have been friends for over a decade.
selenagomez/Instagram

The two have remained fast friends ever since.

In a 2020 interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Swift said of her friend, “I knew since I met her that I would always find her. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurt her.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.
The couple met while each was dating a Jonas brother.
MovieMagic

Gomez praised Swift gushing to the outlet, “She showed up for me in a way that I never expected. I came by plane because I was injured and I was going through something.

“Things that were happening with my family. It has been proven year after year and every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other on everything.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 45 1 minute read

Related Articles

Evan Rachel Wood Clarifies Her Stance On Amber Heard After Being Accused Of Supporting Her

6 mins ago

Sienna Miller and Carolina de Monaco’s black swimsuit

16 mins ago

Mercato: Man United’s surprising proposal to Cristiano Ronaldo

17 mins ago

The “Revenge” against Meghan Markle is his best tribute

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button