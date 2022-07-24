Selena Gomez celebrates her 30th birthday with her best friend Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez celebrated turning the big 3-0 with BFF Taylor Swift.

On Friday, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star shared two photos of herself and Swift, 32, on Instagram. In one, Gomez smiles as Swift opens her mouth in mock surprise while holding up three fingers. In the other, Gomez is laughing as Swift gives the camera a thumbs up.

“30, nerdy and dignified,” the birthday girl captioned the photos, which drew comments from fans including Camila Cabello who wrote “COUPLE BAD BITCHES,” while Diane Keaton posted a string of hearts.

The two pals first bonded in 2008 when they were both dating members of the Jonas Brothers (Gomez was seeing Nick Jonas while Swift was dating Joe Jonas).

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers! It was hysterical,” Gomez said in a 2017 KISS-FM UK interview, when asked how she and Taylor first met. “It was amazing, because it was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots, and I was definitely on the rise, and we just clicked. It’s the best thing we got out of those relationships.

Gomez and Swift have been friends for over a decade. selenagomez/Instagram

The two have remained fast friends ever since.

In a 2020 interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Swift said of her friend, “I knew since I met her that I would always find her. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurt her.

The couple met while each was dating a Jonas brother. MovieMagic

Gomez praised Swift gushing to the outlet, “She showed up for me in a way that I never expected. I came by plane because I was injured and I was going through something.

“Things that were happening with my family. It has been proven year after year and every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other on everything.