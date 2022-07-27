Entertainment
Selena Gomez celebrates her 30th birthday with her friend Taylor Swift
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
Banda MS goes to Puerto Rico and reveals which reggaeton player they would like to sing with
02:37
-
Amanda Miguel assures that Diego Verdaguer is “all the holy time” by her side
01:09
-
“I don’t know where he gets that from”: Roberto Palazuelos reacts to Andrés García’s duel challenge
00:43
-
Andrés García explodes against Roberto Palazuelos and challenges him to a duel “with bullets”
02:59
-
Famous ARVs: Andrés García explodes, Amanda Miguel misses Diego, Banda MS in Puerto Rico
10:08
-
Carmen Aub is looking for love and revealed what she wants in a relationship
01:13
-
Andrés García regrets not knowing about Luis Miguel: “He has not approached at all”
01:24
-
Andrés García leaves his daughter very badly and admits that he is not “in the mood” to put up with her
04:28
-
Ivonne Montero is accused of wanting to “victimize” herself in The House of Celebrities 2
01:55
-
Salvador Zerboni predicts romance between Nacho and Daniella in The House of Celebrities 2
02:07
-
“It’s time to play the game”: Salvador Zerboni brings out his evil side and confesses betrayals
02:09
-
Model talks about the alleged relationship he had with Cristiano: “I could have been Georgina”
01:40
-
“He tells me not to be sad”: Amanda Miguel reveals that she has felt Diego Verdaguer
02:36
-
They say that Marie Claire emptied José Manuel Figueroa’s house and she threatens to sue
02:54
-
Diego Boneta causes a furore singing and Jay Wheeler could have committed
01:15
-
Ben Affleck causes shock by crying on Jennifer Lopez’s birthday
01:36
-
Ricardo Arjona surprises a fan after canceling his concert in Rome
01:40
-
Santa Fe Klan took a tremendous hit when he lunged into the crowd and no one caught him
01:10
-
Tekashi 6ix9ine demonstrates his level of humility and gives money to needy families in Ecuador
01:04
-
Thalia remembers when she moved in with Tommy Mottola, 23 years ago
01:20
-
UP NEXT
Banda MS goes to Puerto Rico and reveals which reggaeton player they would like to sing with
02:37
-
Amanda Miguel assures that Diego Verdaguer is “all the holy time” by her side
01:09
-
“I don’t know where he gets that from”: Roberto Palazuelos reacts to Andrés García’s duel challenge
00:43
-
Andrés García explodes against Roberto Palazuelos and challenges him to a duel “with bullets”
02:59
-
Famous ARVs: Andrés García explodes, Amanda Miguel misses Diego, Banda MS in Puerto Rico
10:08
-
Carmen Aub is looking for love and revealed what she wants in a relationship
01:13
-
Andrés García regrets not knowing about Luis Miguel: “He has not approached at all”
01:24
-
Andrés García leaves his daughter very badly and admits that he is not “in the mood” to put up with her
04:28
-
Ivonne Montero is accused of wanting to “victimize” herself in The House of Celebrities 2
01:55
-
Salvador Zerboni predicts romance between Nacho and Daniella in The House of Celebrities 2
02:07
-
“It’s time to play the game”: Salvador Zerboni brings out his evil side and confesses betrayals
02:09
-
Model talks about the alleged relationship he had with Cristiano: “I could have been Georgina”
01:40
-
“He tells me not to be sad”: Amanda Miguel reveals that she has felt Diego Verdaguer
02:36
-
They say that Marie Claire emptied José Manuel Figueroa’s house and she threatens to sue
02:54
-
Diego Boneta causes a furore singing and Jay Wheeler could have committed
01:15
-
Ben Affleck causes shock by crying on Jennifer Lopez’s birthday
01:36
-
Ricardo Arjona surprises a fan after canceling his concert in Rome
01:40
-
Santa Fe Klan took a tremendous hit when he lunged into the crowd and no one caught him
01:10
-
Tekashi 6ix9ine demonstrates his level of humility and gives money to needy families in Ecuador
01:04
-
Thalia remembers when she moved in with Tommy Mottola, 23 years ago
01:20