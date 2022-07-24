07.23.2022 7:36 p.m.

The reason Ryan Gosling agreed to be Ken in the ‘Barbie’ movie

Ryan Gosling will be the new Ken in the movie Barbie beside margot robbie. After many photos of the filming came to light, the actor has revealed why he accepted the role: for his two daughters. “I was surprised how some people talked about my Ken as if they had thought of him before this,” she confessed. But the decision was clearly communicated to the director: “I’ll be your Ken“.

Ryan Gosling, in his role as Ken / INSTAGRAM

Marian Aguilera and Daniel Molina surprise wedding in Los Angeles

The actress Marian Aguilera and his partner, the sound technician Daniel Molina, have been married by surprise in Los Angeles, as the actress has shared on her Instagram account. A photograph that will remain immortalized for memory.

Post by Marián Aguilera / INSTAGRAM

Selena Gomez celebrates her 30th birthday with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez is celebrating. The singer has fulfilled 30 years And she has done it surrounded by her loved ones. Especially, from her great friend and also a singer Taylor Swift. The two artists have shared some images on their social networks in which they can be seen how their long-standing friendship still remains intact.

Post by Selena Gomez / INSTAGRAM

This is how Georgina Rodríguez reacts to criticism

Georgina Rodriguez is aware of the haters it has and the criticism it receives. The last subject of comments was for some photos of her in a bikini on the beach in which she went out with a natural pose. To show that every woman can face any facet, she has shared a video on her social networks in which she performs a walk showing off your butt.

Victoria and Daniel from Sweden exude romance on their vacations

Victoria and Daniel from Sweden They are enjoying a few days of disconnection with the family on their vacations. Specifically, the entire family has attended the ruins of the borgholm castle of hip hop music. It has been in that event in which they have been seen most romantics Y caramelized.

Victoria and Daniel from Sweden / EP

Queen Sofía begins her vacation in Palma with the King and Queen and her granddaughters

The Queen Sofia He is already in Palma de Mallorca with his sister, Irene from Greeceto spend a few weeks on the Balearic island accompanied by the King and Queen, Philip Y Letiziaand her granddaughters, the princess eleanor and the Infanta Sofia. It is customary that every summer, the Spanish Royal Family travels to the Marivent Palace where they will spend a few days before their “secret vacations”.

Queen Sofia and her sister, Irene of Greece / EP

Belén Esteban’s new health problem

Belén Esteban has returned to television. The collaborator of Save me sat last night on the set of the Deluxe after three months of absence due to the fall she suffered live and that forced her to undergo surgery on the tibia and fibula. However, that It has not been the only time that he has had to go through the operating room.

Very excited and with difficulty speaking, Esteban has confessed that a polyp was removed. After undergoing a series of routine gynecological check-ups, her gynecologist discovered on July 6 that your endometrium was larger than usual.