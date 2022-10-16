Selena Gomez celebrates her Latin origins with a touching message!

Selena Gomez celebrates her origins! As the USA celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, the star takes the opportunity for a beautiful tribute.

She is certainly American, but Selena Gomez does not forget her origins ! She therefore chooses the month of Hispanic heritage in the United States to remember her Mexican roots. MCETV explains everything about a subject that the star talks little about!

Mexican on the father’s side, Italian on the mother’s side

Because the actress that fans are eager to find in Only Murders in the Building comes from Texas. His parents too. But his parents come from immigration. On the side of his father, who gave him his name, the family is from Mexico, and part of it still lives there.

While the USA celebrates the month of historical heritage, Selena Gomez takes advantage of it. Accustomed to messages of peace, tolerance and mutual aid, the star takes the opportunity to recall that each of us has roots. And that we must not forget them.

” I’m made of my family name and my heritage, she writes in an Insta post in collaboration with her Rare Beauty brand. My name, my heritage are the reasons why I am who I am. » Words that must have touched his father.

The actress, very busy with her documentarydid not want to miss an opportunity to call for respect between men. “Hispanic Heritage Month is coming to an end, but i’m proud of my heritage every month. »

A way, too, to remember that one-off events should not hide the reality of everyday life. “It breaks my heart to see so many cases where people use someone’s origins to divide. » A thinly veiled message to the American right…

Selena Gomez: roots and wings

Very involved in the Black Lives Matter movement, the actress and singer recalls her convictions. It therefore wishes to recall thata better world could exist. And also to remember the values ​​she wants to promote through her make-up brand.

She calls on all her followers to ” celebrating what we each bring with our rich cultures and stories”. A very strong insta post that Selena Gomez ends with a beautiful tribute to her parents, her grandparents, and her ancestors.

“JI’m only here because of the sacrifices my family made to provide a better future. » This future which allowed the star to make song, cinema, a documentary… But which also allows him to carry messages thanks to his influence.

We remember like this of the speech on mental health that Selena Gomez had the opportunity to give the White House. A discourse of tolerance, and a message aimed at making everyone aware of the problems that their friends and colleagues have to live with on a daily basis.

The star’s brand takes the opportunity to support her boss. It, too, sends a message of tolerance. ” We are very proud to celebrate our beautiful community every day of the year. » A way to remind that there shouldn’t be a month less “Hispanic” than the others!