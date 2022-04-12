Selena Gomez changes her look with the favorite ‘wavy shagyy’ of 2022

Expert tricks to get to summer with great hair.

Lately, our favorite ‘celebrities’ are not surprising with so many makeovers that we barely give enough. We’re talking about Kendall Jenner’s new redhead, Khloé Kardashan’s most flattering false ‘bob’, María Pedraza’s shaved side, Michelle Jenner’s ‘pixie’… Apparently, trendy haircuts they are again the most requested service in salons to, of course, receive the season spring Summer as it deserves. And that’s exactly what you must have thought Selena Gomez which unexpectedly surprises us with a flattering cut which, in fact, reminds us a lot of a good friend of hers. Guess which one?

Selena Gomez changes her look with a ‘wavy shaggy’

Yes, as you read it and as you are about to see. The artist and businesswoman welcomes the rise in temperatures with the wavy shaggy What reminds us the most of Taylor Swift, but also Alexa Chung or Billie Eilish. With this cut so fashionable, but also so daring, Selena Gomez adds a touch of the freshest, youthful and renewed to your aesthetic.

“New hair, who are you?” He jokingly wrote under said publication. In the comments section, it’s all compliments and nice words about how well that haircut looks on her. long ‘mid-length’as well as the essential effortless bangs and the regulation waves of the ‘wavy shaggy’. “How cute”, wrote Vanessa Hudgens, for example. Other users claim that it is a look change carefully chosen for the grammyswhich will take place on April 4.

Whatever the reason for the decision, this has been a real success in terms of morphology. And it is that, according to the shape of Selena’s face (distinctly rounded but with a slightly pointed chin), this ‘wavy shaggy’ couldn’t sit better. This is because it balances its proportions, thus harmonizing its features and softening them. We love the choice.

