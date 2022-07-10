Selena Gomez Channels Jackie O In A ’60s Upside-Down Hairstyle

Selena Gomez is adopting a totally new look. While in Paris on July 8, the singer-businesswoman was spotted sporting a popular 1960s hairstyle that recently appeared: a flipped balloon. With her matching black and white houndstooth two-piece set, she looks like she stepped out of a different decade, and we have to say, she really suits her.

Gomez’s usually shaggy, shoulder-length hair was styled straight and sleek with just the tips of her lob flipped out. The look, created by celebrity stylist Orlando Pita, is his modern take on the flipped hair look. It featured lots of volume at the crown and a deep side parting with the front of her hair pulled to one side to give the illusion of a side swept bang.

The flipped retro hairstyle has been around for decades. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Priscilla Presley wore it more iconic back in the day, but since then, many celebrities have put their spin on it, including Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week in March and Ariana Grande in her “Positions” music video. . .

Gomez was visiting a local Sephora store to celebrate the latest launch of her Rare Beauty brand: Kind Words matte lipstick and lip liners. She even demoed the new lipsticks in a video shared on the makeup artist. Hanging from Vanngo Instagram Stories. Keep scrolling to see Gomez’s ’60s hairstyle from every angle.