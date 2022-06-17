Selena Gomez chose a Zara suit to attend Britney Spears’ wedding

On June 9, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were married in a small ceremony with their closest friends. The intimate celebration held at the Thousand Oaks mansion was attended by great celebrities, such as Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, among others.

The long-awaited wedding turned into a fashion show that kept fashionistas in suspense with the many suits and dresses that the guests squandered.

Britney Spears shone as everyone expected, with an exclusive Donatella Versace design that highlights the white silk cady fabric that highlighted her curves. After 700 hours of work, the “queen of pop” received the piece with which she said “yes” to her third husband.

Although many of the guests chose renowned haute couture firms to make the costumes to attend the prestigious event, Selena Gomez did not follow the pattern of the majority and looked for a suit low cost that caught the attention of those present and those who followed each step of the ceremony.

With a suit from the Spanish firm Zara, the 29-year-old singer made a difference with the Klein blue color that has become popular again this season.

The striking oversize blazer and trousers are part of Zara’s new party line, although Selena Gomez also wore the suit without a jacket in which the straight-cut bustier of the same color stood out.

Through the website of the Spanish brand, the enviable outfit is available for sale and at a price that is quite accessible to many. The lapel collar blazer plus the bustier with a straight neckline and the high-waisted straight pants add up to a total of 150 euros, although each piece can be purchased separately.

Britney herself spoke through her social networks about the beauty of Selena Gomez, whom she met on the day of the party: “She is prettier in person, if that is possible.”

