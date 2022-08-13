Selena Gomez claims natural beauty but continues to fall into basic errors

Selena Gomez continues to use digital editing filters while claiming natural beauty (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The singer Selena Gomez is really inspiring when it comes to mental health and it is that few celebrities are so honest and transparent when it comes to talking about topics that, unfortunately, are often considered taboo.

The fear of being called ‘crazy’ or of people unfollowing you weigh heavily on your back, but there comes a time when either you are true to yourself or nothing is worth it. This has been happening to Selena Gomez throughout her artistic career and, above all, during her personal growth path.

Today Sel is no longer that girl from the Disney series “The Wizards of Waverly Place” but she is a woman with clear ideas and conflicts that we have all been able to go through. Stress, anxiety or depression are the order of the day in our society, however phrases like “that exaggerated”, “she’s crazy” or “she’s depressive” in a pejorative tone are also.

Selena has been and continues to be one of the young revelation artists in terms of openly being honest. Her personal revolution began in 2018 when, in an interview with ‘Harper’s Bazaar’, she confessed that: “I’ve had a lot of problems with depression and anxiety but it’s not something I feel like I’m going to get over.” She explained at the age of 25.

“I think it’s a battle that I’m going to have to face for the rest of my life, and that’s fine with me because I know I’m choosing myself above everything else.” Her depression hit her a year earlier, in 2017, when she underwent a kidney transplant, she broke up with her boyfriend The Weeknd and her mother was very angry with her because she got back together with Justin Bieber.

Gomez was secluded at that time in a luxury center where they pay €120,000 a month for personal retreat, meditation, yoga and activities related to mental health and it served him well.

In 2020, she inspired us greatly when she made public that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that it was a relief for her to have this diagnosis since it allowed her to know herself better.

From then on Sel began a new crusade, not only spoke of depression, bipolarity, lupus, of having felt violated in her youth, but also became the standard bearer of ‘body positive’ or what is the same, the tendency to love you so and how are you.

The artist explained that before she did everything to be and stay thin, even eating the least, instead now she eats what she wants because “all in all, people are going to criticize anyway.” Based on this she has made a funny TikTok video recently in which the audio says “put your guts in” and she, in a swimsuit, replies “I’m not going to put shit in there. The real stomachs are back, is that clear to you?

However, there is something very striking about this message of “love yourself as you are and whatever weight you have” and that is that Selena makes this video and 90% of her videos, especially TikTok, with a default beauty filter, that is, she puts on a filter that removes the so-called ‘imperfections’ of her skin and expression marks, enlarges her eyes and her lips.

What’s the point of sending a message that your belly is beautiful if you cover your face with digital editing? It is a complete contradiction but we are all human and it is beautiful to be able to say this to Selena from a constructive point of view and not as a criticism since she, from the position that her fame and her legion of fans give her, has done a lot in pro naturalization of physical and mental health problems.

