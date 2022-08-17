Selena Gómez claims real bellies with a ‘body positive’ message

Photo credit: @selenagomez

New applications have resulted in unreal beauty standards predetermined by society are even more worrying and that the mental health of many people tends to go down due to the multiple comparisons that these perfect bodies that abound in social networks cause. However, it seems that everything negative awaits its positive side. There are more and more celebrities who are committed to taking their networks towards a healthier and more real path. Photographs without filters, without modifications or editions, real content… Selena Gomez She is one of the celebrities who has raised her voice the most in recent years and, today, she returns to launch an important message that has won the support of thousands and thousands of people around the world.

After a long parenthesis away from social networks due to mental health problems, the singer returned last April to her Twitter account.and TikTok. Before her return, Gómez was criticized on numerous occasions for the physical change she suffered as a result of the illness she suffers from. However, this has caused the actress to embrace this new ‘body positive’ movement for normalize that all bodies are valid.

Who has not gotten belly at least once in their life? Absolutely no one, and Selena Gomez has shown the beauty of nature with a video in which he clarifies that he is not going to hide his belly.

“Put your belly in,” is heard in the TikTok audio as the singer-actress posed in a flattering patterned swimsuit. “I’m not going to hide anything, the real bellies are back”answered Gómez through the playback.

The video has achieved more than ten million views and more than 13 thousand comments in a matter of hours. “You are the most beautiful woman in the world”, “my great motivation”, “all bodies are beautiful just the way they are”… Faced with such a large number of feedbackall the messages in Selena’s publication showed their great support for the singer and how much she inspires them.

And it is that, although it is not the first time that the celebrity uses the different social platforms to promote the importance of real bodies, we are sure that it will not be the last time either, and we can only applaud the gesture and support this movement that is increasingly present on networks. Bravo for her!

