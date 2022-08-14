Selena Gomez claims real bodies with this Tik Tok that has gone viral

Selena Gomez She has become one of the most influential and followed women in the world, and it is not for less. At 30 years old, the artist has not only won the affection of the public for her audiovisual and musical projects, but also for speak publicly about such important issues as mental health and body image.

In fact, recently, he has gone viral again on social networks after posting on his TikTok account. a video where he claims the “real bellies”. The singer and actress is spending her holidays in Italy, and looking spectacular in a tie-dye swimsuit by La’Mariette, she wanted to convey an important message.

@selenagomezVaca self ♬ original sound – unwinewithtashak

As you can hear, the audio chosen for the video says “put belly”. A few words that Selena Gomez answers along with another audio to which she joins moving her lips. «I’m not going to put a shit. Real bellies are back, okay?», he declares.

All this while the actress of Only Murders in the Building runs his hands over his abdomen, showing a completely normal belly in any person. A video whose message has not gone unnoticed by anyone, and that is, a few days after its publication, it already exceeds 15 million views on the platform.

Likewise, with more than 4 million ‘likes’, TikTok users have not hesitated to leave a small comment to the artist praising her message. “You make me feel comfortable in my own skin”, “You are probably the best role model, I love you, Selena” either “Body positivity, so refreshing!», are some of the comments that can be read.

Normalizing real bodies and not those instilled by various beauty canons is one of the main messages that Selena has always wanted to convey. The importance of caring for, valuing and loving oneself no matter what they sayjust our health and well-being.