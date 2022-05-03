Entertainment

Selena Gomez claims that not having used social networks in more than four years has helped her mental health

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Alexandra Ferguson

(CNN) – Selena Gomez was dubbed the “queen of Instagram” for being the most followed celebrity on the social media platform in 2016.

Now, Gomez says she hasn’t been online for the last four and a half years.

“My life has completely changed,” Gomez told “Good Morning America.”

“I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people,” he assured. “I understand how powerful the internet is, and in many ways it has done the best things for the world. But for me, the news that’s really important is through the people in my life.”

Selena Gomez launches “Wondermind”, a mental health platform

The singer, actress and producer, who currently has more than 300 million followers on Instagram, is promoting Wondermind, a mental health platform she helped found.

Gomez, who has been outspoken about the challenges she faces, including bipolar disorder, told Good Morning America that the goal is to make resources available to those who need them.

“There are places that people go to when they need help, and it’s unfortunate that they cost ridiculous amounts of money,” Gomez said. “But [como con] Planned Parenthood, there’s a place for women to feel good and feel understood, and I want that for mental health.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Source link

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Maribel Guardia exudes sensuality on her son’s birthday; she breaks the nets with fitted leather pants

8 mins ago

Met Gala 2022: the worst looks of the famous according to the Internet (photos) | entertainment pop culture

10 mins ago

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid in Sexy Lingerie for the Met Gala Aftermath

12 mins ago

Paola Rojas breaks the silence after Zague’s intimate video

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button