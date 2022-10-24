Selena Gomez clashes with her fans who attack Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez is very upset with some of her fans who continue to attack Hailey Bieber for marrying Justin Bieber. Last week, the singer’s wife confided that some admirers of her colleague still accused her of having “stolen” Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez, even though their relationship only began once the two artists s were said goodbye.

In response, Selena Gomez insisted on putting the dots on the i’s by addressing her community.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to know are just awful and disgusting and unfair, and you should never address a person the way I’ve seen,” he said. she said in a TikTok video since deleted from her account but relayed on networks.

words matter

“All I have to say is that it’s incredibly ironic that I released something about having kind words, because that’s exactly what I want. It says it all,” Selena Gomez continued, referring to her inclusive beauty brand.

“If you support Rare (his cosmetics brand), I can’t thank you enough, but know that you also represent the message that goes with it. And that message is: words matter. They really matter. »