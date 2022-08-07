Selena Gomez close to a beautiful kid in the cinema: these photos that say a lot…

It’s at the restaurant Nobu from Los Angeles as Selena Gomez, the former child star celebrated her 30th birthday in the company of many personalities. Among them, her best friend Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo or Camila Cabello.

To celebrate her thirties, Selena Gomez offered herself a trip to Italy in Positano where she was in the company of a certain Andrea Iervolino. Young 34-year-old Italian producer with whom she had already worked on the film adapted from John Steiunbeck’s novel, In a dubious fight in 2016. The actress and producer were spotted aboard a yacht in Positano on August 3. It’s the DailyMail who broke the scoop.

The ex of Justin Bieber and the Italian producer also found themselves on the occasion of an evening still in Italy and at which Selena Gomez blew out her 30 candles. Photos of the party were published on the site of Page Six. Through these shots, we can see the two suitors exchange a few dance steps during a dinner at the restaurant Torre Normanna on the Amalfi Coast. Selena Gomez, dressed in an ivory dress that complements her magnificent golden earrings, took the opportunity to blow out her candles on a chocolate cake. Would there be love of the air between Selena Gomez and the dark handsome Andrea Iervolino?