Selena Gómez closed her social networks 4 years ago: the debate on the Internet and mental health

How much time do you spend checking Instagram, Tik Tok or your social networks in general? What reactions do you experience when seeing images of others, of their bodies, vacations in fabulous places, provocative food dishes and the trendy bar surrounded by many friends? Take a few seconds to think about it.

Studies developed from psychology have been analyzing the overexposure to social media and they are coming to the same conclusion: are drivers of anxiety and depression, among the main disorders that affect mental health younger and younger people.

Days ago, the former Disney star Selena Gomez openly declared that for 4 years he closed his social networks. She went from being the “Queen of Instagram” back in 2016, with an unbeatable number of followers, to completely disappearing when she closed her accounts. “My life changed completely” (…). “I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people,” she said. “I understand how powerful the internet is, and in many ways it has done the best things for the world. But for me, the news that is really important is through the people in my life,” she stated on the show, Good Morning America.

Selena Gomez was targeted by haters during years. The “body shaming” or teasing that she suffered from her body was unscrupulous, which led her to make that drastic decision not to be on the networks anymore. The actress, who suffers from bipolar disorder, decided to retransform his problem and launch “Wondermind”, a mental health platform to help people with various disorders by providing daily exercises that can be done to stay healthy.

As it happened to her, public figures are the perfect target for the most ruthless comments. This week, the young 25-year-old Cuban-American singer, Camila Cabello, She also used her Instagram account to make a statement about a question that had always tormented her: the paparazzi who are looking for her to expose her body in a bikini. The singer, fed up with the persecution of these photographers, posted:

“Every time I go to the beach in Miami I have been secretly photographed in a bikini and I have felt super vulnerable and unprepared: I have used swimsuits that were too small and attached to the body” (…). Later, I saw the photos on the Internet and the comments, and they bothered me a lot. I remember how shocked I was to realize that I was thinking about the culture of other people’s thoughts and not my own. A culture that has become so used to an image of what a woman’s body should be, that it is completely false for many women, ”she expressed on her Instagram. Immediately, all the support of her followers was felt.

ANDIn virtual jargon, there are three concepts associated with the impact of social networks on mental health of people, particularly young people. Some are:

· FOMO: “Fear of Missing Out”, that is, the fear and anxiety generated by being left out of social networks.

· JOMO: “Joy of Missing Out” or the pleasure of staying out of social networks

Nomophobia: The irrational fear of being without a cell phone

“It’s something I see a lot in my patients. The fear of not uploading a photo or not showing where they are. There is a lot with the theme of travel. The economic figure is always around, such as a yacht, a photo of a passage, among others. The person who looks at that begins to rethink her life and what he is doing with her unlike that other one, ”explains the neuropsychologist specializing in adolescents and adults, Cynthia Zaiatz, head of Psychology at the Caseros Model Sanatorium.

The same goes for body image. Incredible clothes wearing perfect bodies, super healthy food dishes, enviable daily physical training. This invites us to question how well we look today, how well we eat or if we are wearing the latest trends. There arise issues such as anxiety among other conditions.

Do we need more JOMO to live reality? Or is it possible to achieve the right measure? The truth is that it is a challenge to enjoy life in this hyper-connected world. Mindfulness or the practice of living in the present is an indispensable exercise in order to achieve that difficult -but possible- balance.