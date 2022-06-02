Selena Gomez combines straight jeans and herringbone blazer in a casual look

If there’s something you’ve tried Selena Gomez during his career is to be off-road. And it is that, apart from shining as an actress, singer, producer and businesswoman, she is also fashion reference.

In each of the scenarios he frequents, the star sets trends thanks to his sophisticated, modern and feminine style which shows in tres chic looks with whom she has established herself as a muse.

He did so on the night of this Tuesday, May 31, when attending the Giving Back Generation in Los Angeles, California, teaching style at a casual and elegant style that made him fancy.

Selena Gomez conquers in a look casual with a herringbone blazer

The 29-year-old interpreter monopolized all the flashes and the looks when arriving at the event in West-Hollywood wasting panache on a simple assembly Composed of wardrobe items.

The outfits de Gomez for the occasion was led by a white crew neck t-shirt and a pair of light wash straight-leg high-waisted jeans, Two basics par excellence.

This combination resulted the infallible style combo to conquer the informal scene. However, the famous raised it to the chic by adding a two-tone blazer by Anine Bing.

Crafted in black and white herringbone wool, the sophisticated jacket with a timeless and versatile design featured a long silhouette, button front and classic notch lapels.

In order to enhance the elegant air of the look, Selena slipped into a pair of polished black suede pumps with a stiletto heel and a pointed toe. in which he took safety steps.

As for the accessories for her simple and classic outfit, the founder of RareBeauty showed that less is more by adding just gold earrings and a black bag that he carried over his shoulder.

The former Disney star finished off her fashion bet with a beauty look easywearing her hair loose in soft waves and minimalist makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.

In this way, with this informal but very distinguished stylistic proposal, Selena Gomez didn’t just ooze grace; In addition, it was affirmed as an inspiration when dressing for a casual outing.