Selena Gomez confessed that she never felt equal in her past relationships

Selena Gomez’s love life is well known. We all know his relationships: Justin Bieber first of all, but how to forget about Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner or The Weekend? As a good lover of gossip, I have not missed any details although those directly involved have always spoken very little. In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, the singer finally had her say, calling her love stories “cursed”.

The reason? “I have never felt like an equal in my past relationships. I always felt less and I couldn’t manage this situation ». This feeling of inferiority was also amplified by the constant attention that the media devoted to her and her partner of the moment. “I was certainly too young – he explained – to expose myself so much during a relationship”. In fact, how can we forget all the speculation about his on-off relationship with Justin Bieber, especially after the last break up which followed the flash engagement with Hailey Baldwin?

https://www.instagram.com/p/COYFl6Xh0uQ/

Now, however, she has understood that it is time to focus only on herself and try to do only what gives her serenity and stability. “Nothing I do now follows the mentality I had a few years ago and it is no coincidence that all the best things are happening to me right now.” Among these there is certainly his latest album, Rare, which reflects this new awareness and the title chosen represents precisely this new way of life. In fact, as he explained: “I heard this word, in the studio, while I was working on the piece with my producer and I said to myself that it is exactly what I would like people to say about me, I wish I could describe myself in this way!”.

But this important turning point in the life of Selena Gomez when did it arrive? Once again it has to do with it Justin Bieber. After a long period of suffering due to the end of her relationship, she managed to sublimate and tell all her emotions in Lose you to love me, a very intimate song, as well as the first excerpt of Rare. “While I was writing – he said – I understood the reason for all the years of suffering and confusion. I was finally able to make a clean sweep and start over. I said to myself: “then it helped!” ».

Proof of the fact that not all evil comes to harm and now the singer can finally say she is happy and aware of what she wants in love. How not to be happy for her!

