Selena Gomez confides in her 30th birthday

Almost a week after celebrating her 30th birthday, Selena Gomez has returned to the many hardships she has had to go through in recent years. The star confided at length through a touching message posted on her Instagram account to 339 million subscribers. And to start her thirties calmly, the actress and singer with multiple awards decided that it was high time to take stock of what she has been through and on this new stage that she has just taken. Unsurprisingly, the path has not been smooth…

Selena Gomez: a moving thirties

Between depression, anxiety, various health problems, the Disney star has gone through an emotional roller coaster that she has often shared with her audience. Worse, Selena Gomez fought the disease. After the kidney transplant that saved her life, the young woman has changed. She discusses this evolution in this famous message.

“My twenties were a journey through good, difficult and beautiful times that I will never forget. Each of them made me who I am today. I’m still learning every day, but I’m more sure of what really matters and what I want”, she wrote. She feels “grateful for every little gift and every little lesson received” which mean a lot to her. She then finished on a high note: “After a few days of celebration, my heart is full of gratitude and I can tell you that I am starting to really love my thirties. Thank you so much for being part of my life, see you in this next decade! I love you all ! ».

—————–

Read also :

Joy Hallyday: the touching statement of her sister Jade Hallyday for this special day

Claim to Fame: what is this reality show that we already dream of seeing adapted in France?