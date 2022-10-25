Selena Gomez confirms her new feat with Rema and teases her release!

Last week, Selena Gomez attended Rema’s concert in Los Angeles. And for good reason, the star made a remix of “Calm Down”.

Selena Gomez isn’t closing the door on music yet. Even if, his last title dates from February 2022 with his feat with Coldplay Let Somebody Go. The star returns this week with a new collaboration with Rema.

Selena Gomez collects the feats

Last May, Selena Gomez revealed in an interview with The Deadline Podcast that she was working on her future album. Something to reassure her fans who have not had new solo songs from the singer since her EP in Spanish.

Besides, Selena Gomez had just finished filming season 2 ofOnly Murders in the Building, when she announced the good news. Yes, the star is not idle: ” I am in Los Angeles working on my future album“.

Anxious to always please his fans, Selena Gomez never leaves them with nothing. Thus, at the start of the year, it recorded a feat with Coldplay. Their song is called Let Somebody Go.

To celebrate their collaboration, Coldplay and Selena Gomez delivered a very poetic clip. On the program: a world separates two lovers against a backdrop of black and white images.

The interpreter of Good For You can also do in cheerfulness. She proves it with her feat with BlackPink, icecream. But, Selena Gomez does not stop there.

Indeed, it also has two feats with DJ Snake: Selfish Love eyou Taki-Taki. Just that !

Lately, Selena Gomez attended the concert of afrobeat star, Rema. Indeed, she therefore took advantage of her visit to Los Angeles to go to her concert.

By the way, Rema and Selena Gomez appeared very close behind the scenes of the show. And for good reason, they recorded a feat. MCE TV tells you more!

His feat from Rema’s hit Calm Down is coming

The ex of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd takes full advantage. Besides, this video above proves it. Selena Gomez kisses Rema.

Of course, it’s a friendly kiss, since the latter might be in couple with another artist. It seems that she is dating Tyga, ex of Kylie Jenner.

At the moment, she is chaining projects, between her Rare Beauty brand, her platform dedicated to mental health or her Disney + series. Yes, Selena Gomez is full of energy, moreover it shows in her last Instagram video.

On August 22, 2022, the latter confirmed the feat rumors with Rema on Instagram. In this video, the star explains being very happy and especially excited for this remix. Indeed, the interpreter of Lose You To Love Meput his voice on the hit of the summer, calm down.

Thus, she joins the list of stars who have collaborated with Rema this year. There are Chris Brown, 6BLACK and AJ Tracey.

The feat of Rema and Selena Gomez will be released this Friday, August 26, 2022 on all music streaming platforms. A remix of Calm Down that should appeal to fans of two artists.

This hit explodes the records in the American charts, in particular on the Billboard US Afrobeats. This song by Rema is ranked No. 7 to this classification. Just that !

