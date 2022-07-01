Selena Gomez confirms new music and possible tour

Selena Gomez confirmed that he has new music on the way. The artist The 29-year-old also said he is considering a possible tour all over the world

In a recent interview, Gomez revealed that she was currently on the West Coast recording new music and working on a new album, her fourth since the 2020 release of Rare and 2021 Spanish EP Revelation.

He finds something new for his fans









“I’m in Los Angeles working on my album right now,” said Selena Gomez, who currently stars as Mabel Mora on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, also starring Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Gomez also teased a possible musical number in the series; The second season of the Hulu series will premiere on June 28. “Steve and I were hesitant because I want to be careful,” Gomez shared. “I love Mabel, and I love that she’s an extension of me, so sometimes my concern is that she might become a pop star, and that’s clearly not Mabel. I offer no opposition.

Although the international singer did not share the details of the new album, she did say that she was open to the idea of ​​touring again, if the schedule allows it.









“I’m open to a tour, a thousand percent, but obviously I have obligations and things I want to do, so when the time is right,” Gomez said. “It’s not at the top of my priority list.”

Gomez, always open about her other mental health issues, recently launched the “Your Words Matter” campaign. The mental health campaign focuses on the importance of language in healing and is a partnership between Gomez’s makeup company, Rare Beauty, and Mental Health First Aid.

“Words can be a barrier for people seeking help and increase the stigma associated with mental health,” Gomez said.

