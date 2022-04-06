Selena Gomez confirms that she is single in a TikTok video

American singer and actress Selena Gomez she’s clearing up any dating rumors and making fun of herself in the process.

The 29-year-old former Disney star recently shared a TikTok video confirming your current sentimental statusas well as their standards for potential suitors.

It will interest you: Camila Cabello explodes against the paparazzi for taking photos of her in a swimsuit on the beach

“Maybe that’s why I’m single. Don’t believe a damn word,” she captioned the video.

In the clip, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer lip-syncs to a video in which a man tries to flirt with a woman.

“Oh that’s cute,” she murmurs as she rolls her eyes. As the man continues to compliment his looks, smile, and personality, Gomez goes on to sarcastically say “aww” as he rolls his eyes.

Just a few hours after he shared the TikTok, the video garnered more than 1.5 million views.

the star of Only Murders in the Building was most recently linked to Zen Matoshi after a photo of them and a third friend began circulating earlier this month.

“Selena and Zen just met through a mutual acquaintance,” the friend said. “They’re not dating.” According to a source from People.

Gómez was nominated for a Grammy for the first time in the category of best Latin pop album for Revelation at last Sunday’s awards ceremony, but lost to Álex Cuba.

On April 21, she will also compete for a series of Latin American Music Awards, including Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album.

Keep reading: Selena Gomez debuts a fresh new look and surprises her fans

The star, who will celebrate her 30th birthday in July, said in a January interview that she “loves” growing up.