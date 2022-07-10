Selena Gomez confirms that she will soon release new music with a mysterious video | Music

fans of Selena Gomez are in luck. Soon you will hear new music from your favorite artistsomething that has finally been confirmed by her but that had been a rumor for several days.

It all started when, at the presentation of the new product of her Rare Beauty makeup line, she answered questions from a famous tiktoker. “New music?” Said the influencer, to which the singer responded by shrugging her shoulders with a most mischievous gesture. That wasn’t a “yes” but it wasn’t a “no” either.

As well. Now it has been a video that Selena has shared on Tiktok that has confirmed that new music is coming soon. In it, the artist plays with mystery in the recording studio with some selfie videos in which she appears next to the microphone and in other different positions. “New,” she says in the video’s description.

As expected, it hasn’t taken long to revolutionize her fans, who are already looking forward to hearing new music from the artist. And it is that the last great release of her is Revelationher EP in Spanish that was released in March 2021. Later we have heard it with some other artist, as is the case with Let Somebody Go along with Coldplay.

We could say that it is more than evident that new music from Selena Gomez is coming. When will it see the light? Will it be an album or a preview of it? We will have to wait to find out. What is clear is that it will revolutionize all her fans in a matter of seconds.

And you, what style of music would you like to hear in the new era of Selena Gomez?