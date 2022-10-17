Selena Gomez confirms this manicure trend for the start of the school year

On Instagram, the singer flaunted a new manicure, the monochrome coloring of which on each nail is self-sufficient.

A true manicure fan and source of inspiration for all, Selena Gomez keeps sharing these new hand beautifications, for our greatest pleasure. While a few days ago, she unveiled a manicure in olive green tones – which promises to be the nail polish for the start of the school year – today, the star is putting a little summer back into her daily life by betting on a shade of yellow. A polish that she chooses to wear plain.

Plain manicure: the nail trend of the season

The era of nail art seems well and truly over according to Selena Gomez. Exit 3D manicures, butterfly patterns, glitter or even the French manicure on all hands. For the start of the school year, we wear nails of a single color on all our fingers. A return to the basics and our classics that feel good. Already spotted during the last Fashion Week both on the catwalk and in the front row, especially during the Chanel show, this manicure undoubtedly sounds like the pinnacle of elegance.

For this new manicure, the singer therefore put on a color of the most solar by opting for a pastel yellow. A luminous shade that is all the more radiant thanks to the glowing top coat added by her manicurist, Tom…

