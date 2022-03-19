Selena Gomez connected with her Mexican roots through this special dish

If there is something that Selena Gomezthe renowned singer and actressshe feels proud, it is one of her mexican roots and thanks to your program in hbo max: Selena + Chefwe could see how this part is also translated in the kitchen, because together with Marcela Valladolidrenowned chef and food enthusiast Mexican foodtaught us to make some delicious chicken mole enchiladas.

According to the own words of Selena. the singer grew up with the side Mexican of his family always present. but by moving he lost much of that influence in your life, so you’re dish Mexican Kitchen traditional helped her reconnect with flavors and the culture of their heritage, so if you want to learn how to make mass in the style of Selena Gomezwe will leave your recipe here for you to prepare.

Related news

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

for the mole

2 tomatoes

1 onion

2 cloves of garlic

50 grams of black chili

50 grams of guajillo chili

vegetable broth

1 teaspoon salt

1 tortilla

1/4 roll

1/3 cup of Peanuts without salt

1/3 cup pumpkin seeds

1/3 cup sesame

1/3 cup of peeled almonds

1/3 cup Raisins

2 teaspoons of dried oregano

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme

10 grains of black pepper

10 coriander seeds

1 cinnamon stick

2 tomatillos

1 piece Mexican table chocolate

1 tablespoon sugar

For the enchiladas

Related news

2 cups of rotisserie chicken

corn dough

Avocado oil

Sour cream

fresh coriander

roasted sesame

Edible flowers (optional)

Start by roasting in the oven at 200° degrees, the tomatoes and the onion cut in half, plus the garlic without peeling, all bathed with vegetable oil and until they are well cooked on the other hand, you should clean your guajillo peppers and yours black chillies and fry them very fast in avocado oil so that they do not get bitter, once they are ready, place them in a pot together with enough vegetable broth to cover and bring to medium heat to soften.

On the other hand, place a little of the oil infused with Chileadd the tortillathe rollthe vegetables roasted and all spices, nuts and seedsfry until all are integrated and grind together with the chiliesthe tomatillo and a bit of brothyou must process until you get a sauce thick and uniform, which you should take to a pot and cook for 20 minutes and then add the chocolate minced, the Salt and the sugarlet everything integrate and if necessary, adjust the texture with a little broth.

Although it seems that making mole is too difficult, it is actually quite simple. Photo: Shutterstock

To assemble the enchiladasshred the meat Roasted chicken and fry it in a frying pan with a little oilthen add a cup of mass and let it all come together. On the other hand, do the tortillas with the corn dough and cook them in a comal until they are well cooked, fill your tortillas with the chicken with mole and fold them on a plate, when you have your enchiladas arranged, cover with more massaccompanies with cream, fresh onion, cilantro minced and toasted sesame seeds.