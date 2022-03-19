Selena Gomez connected with her Mexican roots through this special dish

If there is something that Selena Gomezthe renowned singer and actressshe feels proud, it is one of her mexican roots and thanks to your program in hbo max: Selena + Chefwe could see how this part is also translated in the kitchen, because together with Marcela Valladolidrenowned chef and food enthusiast Mexican foodtaught us to make some delicious chicken mole enchiladas.

According to the own words of Selena. the singer grew up with the side Mexican of his family always present. but by moving he lost much of that influence in your life, so you’re dish Mexican Kitchen traditional helped her reconnect with flavors and the culture of their heritage, so if you want to learn how to make mass in the style of Selena Gomezwe will leave your recipe here for you to prepare.

