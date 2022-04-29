Selena Gomez conquers Tik Tok after a video that went viral

Selena Gomez She is becoming a complete platform professional. tik tokmaking all his fans simply lose their minds with each video he uploads and it seems that the star of Only Murders in the Building has found the perfect way to get a little bit of his energy, have fun too and why not, also share a moment with all his fans.

This occurs through the use of the platform of tik tok where he is constantly posting new updates, as happened this week where he practically drove his fans crazy by posting not one, but several videos. In one we could see her on a girls’ night with Camila Cabello and more recently with one of her best friends.

In the video you can see Selena, while doing her thing, moving her lips while using a sound bite that seems to be quite popular. Here Selena and her friend are seen relaxing in bed, while Selena wore a white tank top, quite low-cut and has her brown hair tied up in a kind of bun.

However it’s what he says that really caught the attention lip syncing to the sound he says, “My best friend of 16 years told me that she doesn’t want us to be friends anymore”to which her friend relaxing to one side of the image says, “That’s not what I just told you,” Selena says “So what did you tell me?”the friend answers, “That I’m not going to drink with you tonight”to which Selena reflects that it’s basically the same thing.

His followers found the video extremely fascinating, so in the comments section they expressed their feelings, someone said “I love seeing Selena active on Tik Tok”someone else commented, “She has become the queen of all voiceovers”. Unfortunately some people also found the opportunity to make an observation that ultimately turned out to be in poor taste.

They assure that Selena lately in each of her videos refers to her alcohol consumption, something she should not do since it should be remembered that she is a kidney transplant survivor.

However, many of her fans came to her defense, some assuring that Selena was just being ironic, this after receiving criticism for her alleged alcohol consumption, while others said, “Please laugh, it’s just audio and doesn’t mean anything.”