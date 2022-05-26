Selena Gomez conquers with amazing slit dress in New York

The singer selena gomez wore his spectacular beauty when going out to buy pizza in New Yorkafter being the hostess of the program Saturday night Live.

the too actress hit with youn tight black dresswith neckline straplessgathered fabric in the waist area and a slit cut with which he showed off his shapely legs and his toned silhouette.

Selena29 years old, combined his amazing dress in crystal-embellished stiletto pumps by Paris Texas, which sell online for $457.

Photo: Grosby Group

In addition, he highlighted his features with makeup in dark tones on the eyelids and pink on the lips, while wearing his brown hair with soft waves over his shoulder.

The interpreter of Lose You To Love Me was photographed while buying pizza during the wee hours, in the company of one of her friends, while jumping from party to party this weekend in New York.

Selena Gomez was the host of the last broadcast of the program Saturday night Live. In her monologue, the artist talked about her new series Only Murders in the Buildingwhere he shares credits with Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

She also confirmed that she is still single, more than four years after her breakup with the singer. Justin Bieber.

“I have heard that SNL It’s a great place to find love,” said the artist, referring to Emma Stone’s relationships with Dave McCary and Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.

At the end of the broadcast, the singer celebrated with a party in New York attended by Lewis Hamilton, Cara Delevigne and Post Malone.

Look in the gallery above the best photos from Selena Gomez.

p