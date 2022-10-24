Entertainment

Selena Gómez consecrates Rumble Boxing as trend training

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Selena Gomez She is one of the most popular American actresses in Hollywood who stands out for her talent and her sincerity to speak to her millions of fans and followers. Recently, she confessed her difficulty in doing sports. But she immediately told her that she adopted the rumble boxing. Thus, this sport that combines basic boxing exercises with resistance routines became a trend training fitness.

What is Rumble Boxing, the boxing practiced by Selena Gómez

A Selena Gomez he doesn’t like to go to the gym or play sports like millions of other people in the world! However, the American actress, singer and television host revealed that she found in the rumble boxing a way to improve your physical condition to your liking and measure.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The secrets behind Anne Hathaway’s new style on the red carpet

4 mins ago

Zendaya, 26-year-old actress “normal with an extraordinary life”

6 mins ago

Scarlett Johansson raises her arms to show off her beauty

15 mins ago

‘Will & Grace’ Cast React to His Death – Hollywood Life

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button