Selena Gómez consecrates Rumble Boxing as trend training

Selena Gomez She is one of the most popular American actresses in Hollywood who stands out for her talent and her sincerity to speak to her millions of fans and followers. Recently, she confessed her difficulty in doing sports. But she immediately told her that she adopted the rumble boxing. Thus, this sport that combines basic boxing exercises with resistance routines became a trend training fitness.

What is Rumble Boxing, the boxing practiced by Selena Gómez

A Selena Gomez he doesn’t like to go to the gym or play sports like millions of other people in the world! However, the American actress, singer and television host revealed that she found in the rumble boxing a way to improve your physical condition to your liking and measure.

Rumble Boxing is the sport that conquered Selena Gomez.

“I hate exercising, I don’t think it’s fun, but I’ve been doing boxing lately and I’ve realized that it allows me to release energy and makes me feel good,” he said. Selena Gomez. And he warned that he was not talking about traditional boxing, but about rumble boxinga discipline that fuses its basic exercises with resistance training.

Through a post on his Instagram account, the star pointed to Erika Hammond, his personal trainer and founding member of rumble, as her mentor to carry out this physical activity. The daily routine of rumble boxing combines boxing preparation with HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training), which stands for “high intensity interval training” consisting of short, intense interval sessions of effort and recovery.

Erika Hammond, one of the creators of the Rumble Boxing that Selena Gómez chooses.

This discipline includes cardiovascular exercises, metabolic conditioning and strength training, to ensure a comprehensive plan. In addition to the hits to the sack that excite and fill with adrenaline Selena Gomezthe rumble boxing stimulates determination and concentration.

Remember to always have medical check-ups before starting physical exercise or strength routines. Also consult a professional who supervises your routine and monitors it.