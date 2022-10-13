Selena Gómez continues to celebrate her birthday and now she visited a medieval-style tower

Last July 22 Selena Gomez turned 30 and, apparently, the singer does not want to stop celebrating it. During the last few weeks, she has been seen enjoying a vacation in Europe, mainly Italy, where on the night of Saturday, August 6, she toasted with friends and enjoyed a cake.

According to photos released by the Grosby Group, the former Disney star spent a great night in Amalfi, Italy, in a luxurious restaurant called Torre Normanna. According to the media review, Gomez and his friends ate delicious Italian food and danced alongside Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino.

The singer Selena Gómez celebrated with a big cake / The Grosby Group

This fancy restaurant it is the only one located in a medieval towerwhich is surrounded by blue sea that makes the place one of dreams.

the menu of the Torre Normanna is characterized by merging the traditional gastronomy with world cuisine trends. They also highlight that the products they use are local and of excellent quality.

Its spaces are not only open to billionaires who want to go and enjoy good food, but also for those who want to organize events luxury of all kinds.

The tower also offers hosting service in its impressive and luxurious roomswhich have all the necessary amenities for its exclusive guests to enjoy pleasant days of rest.

Selena Gomez celebrated with friends/ The Grosby Group

While Gómez is still in Italy resting from Hollywood and celebrating his arrival at 30, also has given a first preview of what is the fourth season of his reality show ‘Selena+Chef’.

The new season of the program, which premieres on August 18 on HBO Max, was recorded in the house where the hit Disney series ‘Hannah Montana’ was also filmed.

