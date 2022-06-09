Selena Gomez continues to promote mental health | Healthy world

Entertainment

Selena held a meeting with United States President Joe Biden and part of his entourage to talk about mental health

In her Instagram account, she was grateful and explained that mental health is health.

“To all of you who are struggling, know that you are not alone. For Mental Health Awareness Month, We sat down to discuss how we can eliminate stigma and expand access to care to ensure everyone can get the support they need.”

Selena for some time has a foundation in support of mental health and remove stigma what is around her.

She presented at the Mental Health Youth Action Forum. He noted that it was “a great honor” for her participate in that conversation.

In the live video Biden responds to Selena that you can really make a change, and it all starts in the places where people spend most of their time.

“I mean, our youth spend a lot of time with their communities of friends, mainly at school. I don’t take my platform lightly. I’m not perfect. I’m human. I have things that I walk through,” Gomez responds to Biden.

Several of her followers supported what the singer is doing and being a spokesperson for mental health.

“I love you Selena. I’m so proud of you. God bless you (sic).” “It’s another step towards mental health awareness.. Thank you (sic).”

