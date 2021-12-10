Selena Gomez continues to pursue her passion for unsolved crimes in a new role as a producer

Selena Gomez she loves the stories of unsolved crimes and in the past, for example, we have seen her participate in the CrimeCon in Chicago, a sort of convention in which fans of the genre try to solve a real crime case.

He is also the protagonist of the series Only Murders in the Building, as Mabel Mora: a girl who investigates to find out who killed a tenant of her building.

Now the star continues to pursue her passion in a new adventure: she will be the executive producer of a true crime documentary in Spanish. The project is entitled Mi Vecino, El Cartel (The Cartel Among Us) and focuses on the 2013 murder in Texas of Juan Guerrero Chapa, a former Mexican cartel attorney and a justice collaborator for the United States.

Selena Gomez, 29 – getty images

“As a true fan of true crime, I was instantly captivated when I heard the story surrounding the murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa. Not only did it happen in a place near my hometown in Texas, but it’s also a story unlike any I’ve heard“Selena Gomez said in a press statement.

The documentary will air on Univision, a Spanish-language US television network.

Last weekend, Selena Gomez was honored as Comedy TV Star of the Year ai People Choice Awards 2021 for his role in Only Murders in the Building.

Meanwhile, the second season of the series is shooting the cast was also joined by colleague and friend Cara Delevingne.

ph: getty images