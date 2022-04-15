Selena Gomez could be nominated for an Emmy 2022 as an actress in a comedy

Digital Millennium

Although The list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards has not yet been released, several experts are already beginning to make their predictions regarding the nominated actors and actresses. In this year, it is believed that Selena Gomez could make history by being nominated for “Best Actress in a Comedy” for the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building”.

The Emmys are 78 years old rewarding the best of the entertainment industry, however, only two Latin actresses have been nominated for the category of “Best Comedy Actress” in the history.

The first Latin actress nominated for an Emmy was Rita Moreno in 1983 for “9 to 5” Y the second Latin actress was America Ferrerawho won in 2007 for the series “Ugly Betty”, in addition to receiving another nomination in 2008. So Selena Gomez could be the third.

Currently, the singer and actress Selena Gomez has received several compliments from critics for her role as Mabel Mora alongside great actors Steve Martin and Martin Short. On the other hand, specialized critics believe that this awards season the comedy section will be very competitive with other productions.

According to Varietythe contest in the category of “Best Comedy Actress” would be between the actresses Rachel Brosnahan of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Selena Gomez for “Only Murders in the Buildingand Issa Rae from “Insecure”.

While Gomez could be doubly nominated for her performance and production of the seriesbeing one of the executive producers of “Only Murders in the Building”.

Although the issue of inclusion and ethnic representation in Hollywood is a pressing issue at awards shows, only eight Latinos have ever won an Emmy:

Selena Gomez is considered one of the most important figures with Latin roots in the Hollywood industry.being a singer, actress and producer.

In addition to being a pop culture icon with more than 310 million followers on Instagram, he is the fifth celebrity with the most followers behind Kylie Jenner and Cristiano Ronaldo.

