Selena Gomez could do a feat with Lizzo after her dance on TikTok?

Selena Gomez did the dance to “About Damn Time” backstage at SNL. Since then, Lizzo wants to do a feat with her.

Selena Gomez has good news for her fans. And for good reason, after dancing to the song, About Damn Time. Since Lizzo came across this video, she wants to do a feat with the singer 29 years old. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Selena Gomez embarks on new projects

Good news for all fans of the singer, Selena Gomez is back on social networks. One thing is certain, she will not be leaving them anytime soon.

Indeed, the 29-year-old star is indeed decided to share her life with her subscribers. To their delight.

But that’s not the only good news Selana Gomez has in store for her fans. The singer just embarked on a brand new project. As she shows on her Instagram account.

Thus, in addition to continuing to work on her Rare Beauty brand, she host a cooking show Staturday Night Live. Her fans will have understood it, the singer is indeed back on stage. But, this time, behind the stove.

One thing is certain, Selena Gomez is delighted with this new project. Moreover, some of its subscribers will have noticed that the latter don’t miss an opportunity to film yourself on the board in question.

Especially on his TikTok account where, the singer connects videos of advice, humor. In short, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend loves to laugh and not take things seriously.

Just watch the music video she made, About Damn Time. A TikTok on which, Lizzo fell, very quickly she made a collage of the two.

But that’s not all, the 34-year-old singer really want to do a feat with the latter. MCE TV tells you more!

@selenagomezHow was snl? Iconic and I tried to be cool♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo

Lizzo wants to do a feat with the singer

The year 2022 seems to be a year full of changes for Selena Gomez. Yes because, for a few weeks, the 29-year-old singer swapped his microphone for a kitchen.

Indeed, recently, Selena Gomez hosts a cooking show at the Staturday Night Live. 4 days ago, the interpreter of

Lose you to love me, has published a photo that made his subscribers crack.

If her fans are delighted to see her all smiles on Instagram, they are also happy to find her on TikTok. Yes, because, like everyone else, Selena Gomez also likes to have fun making videos on the Chinese social network.

Besides, the latter caught the attention of singer Lizzo. The 29-year-old replicates a dance to the song, About Damn Time.

One thing is certain, this video greatly amused the interpreter of Juice. The latter also had an idea following this TikTok and not just any.

Lizzo wants to do a feat with Selena Gomez, enough to surprise their respective fans. Although the latter are delighted with this news.

Nothing is official yet., it is only the two singers who find that singing together would be a good idea. So, while waiting to find out more, it is better to stay connected. Yes, because on social networks, everything goes very quickly.

Photo credit :

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA

Guerin Charles/ABACA