Selena Gomez could make history at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Selena Gomez has been placed as one of the favorites to be nominated for the 2022 edition of the Emmy Awards, where the best of television is celebrated.

The 29-year-old actress could make history if she receives multiple nominations at the ceremony that will take place on September 12. Nominations will be announced on July 12.

Selena Gomez could be nominated in the category of best leading actress in a comedy series, in addition to being nominated, along with Steve Martin and Martin Short, for being executive producers of Only Murder in the Building, in the category of Best comedy series .

Why will he make history?

If Selena Gomez is nominated, she would become the third Latina actress to receive a nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series, something Rita Moreno did in 1983 for 9 to 5 and America Ferrera in 2007 and 2008 for Ugly Betty.

In addition, she would be the second Latin woman to be nominated as an executive producer, after Salma Hayek in 2007 for Ugly Betty.

It’s worth noting that Selena Gomez has never been nominated for an Emmy, but her series Wizards of Waverly Place garnered four nominations in the Outstanding Children’s Program category at the Creative Arts Emmys.of which two won.