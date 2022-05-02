Selena Gomez could make history if she is nominated for her character in the series Only Murders In The Building – PEOPLE Online

In recent years, Selena Gomez She hasn’t stopped for a second and both her acting career and her facet as a businesswoman have grown exponentially. Despite the serious health problems she went through due to the disease she suffers from (Lupus), Gomez has managed to overcome the difficulties and now, is expected to be part of the history of the Emmys.

Thanks to her excellent performance in Only murders in the building, the Texas-born actress was able to win over critics and is emerging as the favorite for the 2022 Emmys. According to Vogue magazine, Selena could be nominated for the category of Best Comedy Actress.

If this happens, the 29-year-old singer would be part of a small group of Latin American actresses who have managed to be considered in the same category. Among them are: Rita Moreno in 1983 by 9 to 5 Y America Ferrera which won in 2007 and was nominated in 2008 for Ugly Betty. It should be remembered that she interpreted the song “Dance with me”, she was born in Texas but comes from a Mexican family, since her father was born in that country.

Besides, Gomez could also be nominated for Best Comedy Series, since she also produces the series alongside Steve Martin Y Martin Short. If this possibility becomes a reality, the actress would become the first Latina nominated in both categories in the same year.

But this is not all. This year also marked a milestone for the musical career of Selena since it received its first nomination to the Grammys. This was thanks to his EP Revelation, where he shows his most Latin facet since he sings in Spanish. If we add this plus his potential Emmy nominations, Gomez She would also join the short list of women who have managed to be considered for both awards in the same year. They are: Lauren Bacall, Glenn Close Y meryl streep.

The Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12 and the ceremony will take place on September 12. While the second season of the acclaimed series Only murders in the building, will premiere on Hulu on June 28.